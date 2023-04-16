Everything you need to know about The Marvels, the next great MCU movie with Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau

This week Captain Marvel, her fan and new superhero Ms. Marvel and Captain Monica Rambeau, AKA Photon, took over the little Marvel hype with the release of the first teaser trailer for The Marvelsthe next movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU, for its acronym in English).

Starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau / Photon, this girl-powered film promises to win over critics and fans alike. Next, everything you need to know about the feature film.

Synopsis

“Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and exacted revenge on the Supreme Intelligence, but unintended consequences leave Carol with the burden of a destabilized universe.

When her duties send her into an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with those of Jersey City superfan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now Captain Monica Rambeau. , SABER astronaut.

Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work together to save the universe as The Marvels.”

Argument

By now, Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan’s superpowers are known to be connected, so they start swapping places every time they turn to them. They will have to join forces to solve the problem and save the universe from the return of the Kree threat.

Cast and production

The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Zawe Ashton (Dar-Benn), and Park Seo-joon, among others.

Nia DaCosta is directing and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The script is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

Zawe Ashton (Dar Benn)

Release date

The Marvels will be released on November 10 of this year.

teaser trailer

The first advance of The Marvels reveals the moment in which the powers of the protagonists intersect and end up reversing the places in which they are. We also see an awkward visit by Fury and Photon to Kamala’s house, the trio of heroines on a ship and then facing what seems to be the villain of the film, Dar-Benn, who curiously in the comics is a male character.