We have been protecting ourselves from inclement weather since the beginning of time. We do not like to be cold and less in our house, so we have invented machines that help us to keep warm in any room.

There are many alternatives, but one of the oldest are stoves. These devices, which were once heavy, made of forged metal and used firewood or charcoal, have evolved and now we can find them in a perfect size to carry around and using another type of fuel.

If you want to be warmer this winter, take a look at this guide where we explain everything you need to know about portable stoves.

What is a portable stove?

As its name suggests, it is a compact size machine that will offer us heat in a space around it. Being portable, it can be carried anywhere in the house and even outside.

There are different types of stove nowadays, all of them with smaller and lighter versions. Gone are the times when we couldn’t move it from a room. The division is based mainly on the type of fuel they use: wood, gas and electric.

If you have a house without heating They could be a good option to heat the room you are in. Even if you have heating, you may want some warmth on your travels. Many of these stoves are designed to be taken camping, so they are also an outdoor solution.

It should be noted that, in general, they are durable and resistant machines. Its structure is simple but it is intended that they be reliable since they will work with high heat, so we can say that they are reliable articles.

Differences between some models and others

The options we have seen occupy the majority of the market. They all have their pros and cons, creating differences that can be more or less interesting for us. We are going to reel them out so that you can know what is best for you.

Apart from the elements that we are going to see here, they are all based on the same principle. That is why we are going to focus on those especially characteristic elements.

Feeding

All stoves need a feeding method that can make them work. We have previously separated the stoves according to their diet, but we haven’t really talked about what their real differences are.

Portable stoves that use firewood or any piece of wood (pellets are very popular) in the combustion process are extremely popular. They are ecologically sustainable, because they use products of nature to generate combustion.

Gases can also feed heat from stoves. One of the most used gases in this field is butane gasAlthough there are also machines that can use propane, but this is usually more expensive.

Lastly, portable stoves that use electricity have become very popular. They offer a lot of heat and only one plug is needed. The problem is exactly that, since without an outlet they are useless. They are only for homes really.

Weight and size

When it comes to portable stoves, one of the main factors to take into account is the dimensions it has. All portable stoves are the right size and weight to carry around, but there are differences.

Gas or wood stoves can be the size of a small table. These are the largest models among notebooks, with about 70 centimeters tall. They usually have wheels, which makes moving it easier. Although they are not advisable for the field.

Then we have the models that occupy about 30 centimeters in height. They are stoves designed to be easily carried. They are usually butane gas and are among the most effective.

Finally, among the electric stoves we find plug-in ones. They measure only 20 centimeters and part of its structure is the same connector, occupying just the right space. They are good for small rooms, but their small size makes them not advisable if we want to encourage a large room.

Regarding its weight, its size will obviously vary. Nevertheless, they are usually mostly steel or stainless steel. We recommend the latter because it weighs less and holds more over time.

Power

Knowing the amount of force with which the heat emanates to the surface is always something to keep in mind. The higher the power, the more heat you can create and spread over more square meters. In open field this is difficult to measure, but in a house everything is simpler.

No portable stove is really strong. They serve for a few square meters and can come in handy, but they are not comparable to more powerful heating devices. However, the size is not what matters most, but its way of creating heat.

Whether they are made of wood, gas or electric, their construction is what will decide what capacity to heat they have. It is complex to be able to differentiate them, so we will have to trust the square meters that the appliance heats up.

Cecotec Ready Warm 4000 Slim Fold, foldable and powerful

This butane gas stove is somewhat large, with a height of 73 cm, although it has the ability to fold for easier storage. Use wheels to move it more comfortably and thus carry it around the house.

Can hold butane cylinders up to 10 kg and it will give us a power of 4,200 W in its most powerful mode, being able to choose between three different ones. It will heat rooms of more than 25 square meters without problems and will not give us problems thanks to its anti-tilt and flame-extinguishing security systems.

It can be found for 90 euros and it is a machine to consider if we want to be warm at home.

This stove will allow us to heat our living room at any time. Its interior allows you to put large butane drums that will last us a long time. It has safety systems and wheels to move it easily.

Taurus Tropicano, a plug that will take away the cold

This little plug will surprise us with its capabilities. It is a electric stove that uses ceramic heating elements, which make the heat reach its peak in less time. Although you can always use your built-in thermostat to set the temperature you want.

It also has a timer and only measures 20 centimeters. We can put it in a socket at home or the office to have the surrounding meters at an ideal temperature. Plus, you won’t have to wait long to unplug it after use, as it cools down in 1 minute.

It costs 28.92 euros and is perfect for those who are going to have a plug nearby in a somewhat cold room. It can be your best companion in the cubicle.

A stove a little bigger than a fist that can be connected anywhere and in which you can regulate the temperature and even the operating time. All this gives you this device that will immediately heat up your room thanks to its ceramic plates and that will cool down a minute after turning it off.

BLAUX HeatCore, a heat that does not make noise

Not only is that stove different in style, it also heats up in just seconds. Thanks to its ceramic resistances, you can increase your temperature right away and make use of all the power of its 1,200 W of power. We can regulate the heat it gives us and it even has an eco-timer.

It has several safety systems that prevent overheating, overturning and deterioration of its own materials. It is compact and lightweight, and can be easily carried anywhere. What’s more, it is ultra quiet, in its most powerful mode it will barely do 50 dB.

This stove costs only 72.99 euros. It would be a great buy for those who want warmth in places that need quiet.

A hypersilent design stove that will heat us up in just five seconds. Its ceramic resistances will offer us fast heat and without noise. We can choose between several power levels and its security systems will prevent any type of accident.

Orbegozo HBF 100, efficient, powerful and versatile

If we want an appliance that heats up, but consumes little, this is the solution. The Orbegozo stove has energy class A and it will use the gas (butane or propane) better, which will make each cylinder last longer.

It can reach 3,800 W of power, which should heat a spacious room of more than 20 square meters. It has wheels to move it better and it has security systems that will prevent it from consuming more by automatically turning off if there is a failure in the flame. But it also has an air analyzer, to avoid a lot of CO2 in the environment.

A great stove that will give us constant heat in a spacious place. It costs 119 euros and we think it is the best option for any home.

This stove can get 3800 W of power with its blue gas-fired flame. You can use butane or propane without problems and it will quickly and evenly heat the entire room. It has practical wheels for mobility and an automatic shutdown security system, environment analyzer and piezoelectric ignition.

Winter is coming and the cold will be with you. Now that you know everything you need to know about portable stoves, you won’t freeze wherever you go.

Remember that it is important to rest and work in places with an optimal temperature. Being cold because it has never brought a good consequence.

