11/26/2021 at 2:21 PM CET

Marina Borràs

Surely many of you have tried the filters that the different social networks they provide us. If so, you may have seen that some of them make the face slimmer, correct imperfections, provide us with a different skin color or even provide us with multiple makeup styles & mldr; infinity of possibilities that allow us to see ourselves more “handsome & rdquor; in our photos and videos. But have we stopped to reflect on the effect that these filters can have on us? And, of course, in our sons and daughters?

View an “improved & rdquor; of ourselves in our social networks can generate great frustrations, after all, that person who appears on the screen is not us, but an ideal that we can hardly achieve. And if for us, who are already adults, this can have a very harmful effect, imagine how can influence the brains of our sons and daughters who are in a time of change, insecurities, seeking acceptance from their peers, etc.

What is Snapchat dysmorphia

What a priori may seem harmless to us, and even funny (who has not laughed at seeing himself with little dog ears or with some very cute freckles on his face?), Can become psychological disorders such as the well-known “Snapchat dysmorphia & rdquor;. This term is related to a mental health condition called Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) which, as the psychologist Santos Solano explains, causes “an overvaluation of a physical defect perceived by the person. But this defect is not objective, that is, it does not generate any type of real interference in the person’s day-to-day life, however it does generate it at the level of anxiety, of the discomfort it causes, of the evaluation that is repeated at the same time. throughout the day that person (looking in the mirror continuously, trying to search the internet for how to fix it & mldr;), etc & rdquor ;. The term Snapchat dysmorphia, therefore, would refer to the fact that the source of origin of this discomfort, of this disorder, “It can come from the use of certain social networks & rdquor;Santos Solano clarifies.

Although the use of Snapchat is not as widespread in Spain, it is very common in other countries such as the United States. But we must bear in mind that, although we speak of “Snapchat dysmorphia & rdquor ;, the term is not limited to the sole use of this app, because as we already know these filters are available on other social networks such as Instagram or TikTok, for example.

In fact, take a look at the video of this young man who, like many others, have joined the trend of showing themselves with and without filters:

Snapchat dysmorphia and cosmetic operations

This disorder is leading many young people not to settle for filters and want to go under the knife. In Spain there are 400,000 aesthetic operations per year, and more and more people go to specialists to try to look like that I idealized from social networks. So much so that Spanish Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (AECEP) dedicated a table to the subject at its convention held in 2019 in Madrid:

“There is an increase of interest on the part of adolescents in everything related to their body & rdquor ;, explains the doctor. Marisa manzano, an expert in surgery for adolescents, at the press conference for the media to introduce the why of this table. With social networks, explains Dr. Manzano, “adolescents have the possibility of giving an image of what they would like to be and how they would like to be and, on occasions, they want their real identity to resemble more and more your digital identity & rdquor ;.

The ideals of beauty and their psychological effects

Although they have varied depending on the time, aesthetic canons have always existed. As the psychologist Santos Solano explains, “we have to understand that if an ideal of the perfect body exists at a cultural level, what we do at a psychological level is to internalize it. The starting point of internalization and when you have the most weight is during adolescence. Then, once we have internalized it, what we do is compare ourselves, which generates greater satisfaction or dissatisfaction and, then, we implement behaviors to try to get closer to that ideal & rdquor ;.

The difference between the canons of beauty of other times with respect to the current ones is that before “they used to be quite distant ideals: a model, an actor, etc. But since the inclusion of social networks, the ideals of beauty are closer, it seems that that perfect person has an account just like you, and you can apply filters that bring you closer to that ideal & mldr; Therefore, we know that the levels of discomfort related to the body are increasing today & rdquor ;.

Critical Thinking and Self-Esteem to Prevent Snapchat Dysmorphia

Can we prevent social media and filters from damaging our children’s self-esteem? Santos Solano’s answer to this question is clear: “What most prevents this type of emotional problem is what we call a critical attitude, that is, knowing what is behind what I am consuming. What happens is that many times fathers and mothers do not have that capacity because nobody has taught them and because they are also victims of the aesthetic ideal & rdquor ;.

The psychologist continues adding that “the objective is not to stop using social networks, but to be able to use them knowing that they are a product & rdquor ;. For this, mothers and fathers must know how to identify what is behind the networks and talk about it with their children, in the same way that we do when, for example, we see an action movie or advertisements that do not represent reality, such as Santos Solano explains.

Another important aspect that we must work on is undoubtedly self-esteem. Many people believe that they can solve these complexes that they have with cosmetic operations. However, Santos Solano recalls that “we are talking about an emotional problem: discomfort, overvaluation and the attempt to change are themselves the problem. So when you make the physical change at first you may feel good, but then you are going to continue with those behaviors of overestimation and control, and the discomfort will return.

Ultimately, fostering critical thinking and helping our sons and daughters build healthy self-esteem will help prevent these types of emotional problems. That is why it is very important that we do not forget this great reflection with which Santos Solano concludes: “If I have a financial problem and they offer me a diet or cosmetic surgery, I would say: it will not work. However, when I have an emotional problem and I am offered a diet or cosmetic surgery, our culture has taught us that the perfect body equals success and happiness, which is a lie.& rdquor ;.