Everything in life changes, including trends or the way you play baseball. It is normal to have in our homes photos (in my case of my parents) with a large afro and / or mustache, while today we prefer to make a fade. As generations change, the ballad went from the ballad to the tropical music as popular rhythms, today it is urban music.

These changes also occur in baseball, no player has the main ability to steal bases, few fine hitters on average, as at one time it was the main ability of the stars. Today is home runs. Changes.

What the league loses its charm? Like the generational changes in our daily lives, there are those who do not agree, nor is sport the exception. Others love it and it’s what they watch the game for.

MLB has gone from seeing a batting average of .257 in 2010, to .253 in 2013, .255 in 2016, .252 in 2019 and in 2021 it was .244. As well as going from a rate of shifts ending in average strikeouts (K%) of 18.5% in 2010, 19.9% ​​in 2013, 21.1% in 2016, 23.0% in 2019, the same as in 2021 was 23.2%.

Of course, it creates a league where pitchers are increasingly dominant, but where agility and selectivity in the batter’s box and batting average are far from what audiences love today.

In the Major Leagues during 2019, 6,776 homers were connected, the highest mark in history for a season. But it was not only in 2019 that this effect was seen on MLB, the second season that more home runs have been connected were 6,105 in 2017 and in third place the 5944 of 2021.

While in MLB during 2010 an ISO was registered as a collective league average of .145 as a representation of the percentage of hits only from extra-base hits, during 2013 the ISO was .143, for in 2016 it was .162, 2019 was .183 and that in 2021 it would be .167.

Plain and simple, the allure of the league today is another, the players who guarantee 35+ home runs per season are the horses of the highest lineage in the stable.

And despite being a league of other trends in the past, productivity in runs has continued to increase regardless of having a lower batting average. The league’s earned run average ERA in 2010 was 4.08, 2013 was 3.87, 2016 4.19, 2019 4.51, and 2021 4.27.

The form of play and the skills that are sought from a player are different, but it does not imply that in results they are below. It occurs differently, but you end up doing more runs, which is what you want from a game of the ball and the bat.

