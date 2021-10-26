Former driver of Hoy in mourning, “With your departure you leave me a void” | Instagram

Regrettable news! Visibly affected, the beloved former host of the Hoy Program, Ernesto Laguardia shared on social networks last Monday, October 25, that his mother Yolanda Longega Castellanos he lost his life.

It was through this means that the actor also shared the pain he has at this time for the departure of his mother and immediately received the consolation and words of encouragement from his colleagues in the artistic environment and his followers.

Dear Ernesto Laguardia thanked him for his words and attention at this difficult moment in his life and sent a beautiful message to his mother as a farewell, although these loved ones never really leave. Despite the pain of her departure, Ernesto shared that she will finally see her husband that she loved so much and her mother, whom she missed so much.

Doña Yolanda Longega Castellanos, my dear mother. With your departure you leave a void in my heart that no one can ever fill. You have departed from this earthly plane to meet in heaven with your beloved husband, Dr. Enrique Laguardia and Mamá Grande, the television presenter wrote next to a photograph.

In the emotional photograph that Ernesto Laguardia shared, you can see his mother in the most elegant way and with everything and gloves while he dressed in a suit gives her a loving kiss on the head, an endearing image of the happy moments together.

There are four children, Enrique, Víctor, Sergio and Ernesto, those that Doña Yolanda and Dr. Enrique had, who now mourn their absence, but are happy that they are together again in a place where everything is better.

Whoever was the driver of the Today Program For many years he thanked his mother for everything she always meant to him, the love, the beautiful moments and the laughter and stressed that he will always love her and be in him.

Ernesto Laguardia shared with his followers that his mother left surrounded by love and her family, her children and her many grandchildren who adore her. He thanked the support, affection and respect in these difficult times for the family.

You will live happily ever after in my memory … With love, your son, that’s how the actor ended his publication.

Immediately, Adrián Uribe, Verónica Bastos, Adriana Fonseca, Raquel Bigorra, Adamari López and many more stars expressed their condolences to the famous Mexican actor. The hugs and good wishes for the family were immediate.

Photo: Instagram.

The 62-year-old famous is one of the most endearing faces on Mexican television. Ernesto Laguardia achieved enormous recognition thanks to soap operas such as Quinceañera, Amores con trap, Corona de Lágrimas, and Los relative poor.

As a conductor, Laguardia served in some special programs; in addition to FAMA Code and of course the Hoy program, where he shared a chair with Andrea Legarreta for ten years; from 2003 to 2013.

The followers of Ernesto Laguardia Longega They have also known another facet of the popular actor by acting as a politician and public servant, something that has become popular in the middle of the show.