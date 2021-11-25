11/25/2021 at 10:43 CET

PSG’s defeat at the Etihad Stadium 2-1 certified the classification for eighth, although yes, as second group. The instability in the whole of the French capital, where for a long time there has been speculation about the dismissal of Pochettino, is now adding to the situation in the Champions League. The team is made to lift the ‘orejona’, and so it is demanded from France.

To get started, L’Équipe, in his evaluations, suspended Leo Messi with a 4 and awarded a 5 to the other two members of the wonderful trident. The Argentine was not the only one who did not pass, since Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, Herrera and Pochettino also received a four. The general evaluation of the team was 4.9.

Regarding Messi, the same medium, despite having given the pass that ends in Mbappé’s goal, writes: “We have the right to expect more than one Ballon d’Or. In the construction of the game, he must assume more “, as Neymar commented that:” He is excused for hiding, but he showed little technique on some occasions for a player of his talent. “With Mbappé, author of the only goal, they are more benevolent.

One of the most critical was Petit. The ex-football player, speaking to RMC Sport, said: “The behavior of some players starts to bother me a lot, especially at the offensive level when it comes to replacing the ball when the ball is lost. ”He did not want to say names.

The same former French player added: “But what bothers me above all is the disrespectful behavior of some players towards certain partners“, referring to the clash between Paredes and Neymar.”

Owen Hargreaves, for his part, ventured to say what two of the trident cracks ‘thought’: “And that Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne were missing. Messi and Neymar left the field thinking: ‘I wish I would play in a team like this’ “.