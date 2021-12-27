Telemundo Exatlon United States 2022

The sixth season of EXATLON United States is only two weeks away, and a magical ray from the sky, which fell on the Christmas tree of the Telemundo contest, was the way the program wanted to send good wishes to its faithful audience.

But beyond showing an image of the beautiful Dominican beaches where the show is recorded and the ray of light, the Instagram account of EXATLON United States took advantage of the moment to recognize those heroes in each person’s life.

The program shared a beautiful and heartfelt message, in which he wanted to interact directly with viewers who follow the reality show and while he asked about the heroes in each home, he took the opportunity to remember that there is little left to see the new EXATLON athletes measuring forces.

“In life we ​​are all someone’s heroes and these dates are ideal to give love to family and friends who always accompany us in difficult times,” was the comment on the Instagram account. “🔴🔵 Mention your hero 👇 and don’t miss the arrival of this new generation next Tuesday, January 11. 💥 #ExatlonEEUU wishes you a Merry Christmas! 🎄🎁 ”.

The message made several fans of the program share their thoughts about the heroes in their lives, who although they do not move on heavy circuits like the ones that the competition has, if they have gone through all kinds of situations, from which they have come out ahead.

“My hero is my 89-year-old daddy,” said a fan, who added that if she talks about an EXATLON hero, she is very clear about who he is. “The # 1 here is KELVIN 💪🏼although in each final he has not been able to dress with victory, he is a humble and very lucky human being🙏🏼”.

“My biggest hero is my mommy, who brought me and all my brothers forward. She did it with a lot of effort, sacrifice and a lot of respect for herself and for us, her children, ”commented another follower of the Telemundo reality show.

Other fans for their part preferred to send kind and loving messages at the end of the year, and among them they revealed they were anxious for the sixth season to begin soon.

“Merry Christmas, Exatlon USA team. Blessings to all. 🎄🎁🤶🏻⛄️🙏🏻 ”,“ Merry Christmas to the entire Exatlón United States family from Panama… many blessings to both the reds and blues 💙💙❤️❤️ ”and“ Merry Christmas to all of you Looking forward to my favorite show.👏 🙌🔥❤️ ”, commented other fans.

The new faces that the Celebrity team will have are:

Ricardo Osorio, 41-year-old Mexican, Jaime Espinal, 37-year-old Olympic wrestler and dancer, Briadam herrera, 26-year-old Cuban, who is a professional diver,

Hector Gomez, 25-year-old Puerto Rican wrestler and Mateo Gonzalez, 25-year-old Mexican swimmer.

Also, the actor pole Monárrez, the 24-year-old Mexican soccer player Jennifer Munoz, the soccer player Jordan o’brien, 29, the Mexican basketball player Paloma Flores, the Peruvian professional athlete Candy toche, the Mexican soccer player Anisa Guajardo, and the Colombian Olympic swimmer Isabella Arcila, 27 years old.

In the case of the Contestants, they will have the new faces of Miguel Angel Espinoza Mexican model, 27 years old, Frank de la cruz, Dominican pilot, Jesús “Tony” Beltrán multidisciplinary athlete and manager of his family’s business in Sonora, Mexico,Angel Rodriguez, Puerto Rican physical trainer, Yoisel Barrios, Las Vegas casino maintenance worker, and

Emilio lara, 22-year-old Mexican architecture student.

The blues will also have Natalia Palacios placeholder image, 25-year-old Mexican personal trainer, Fernanda De La Mora 27-year-old Mexican entrepreneur, Rebecca Valentine, 27-year-old former Puerto Rican queen,Lupita Gavilanes, Mexican athlete, Alicia beltran, personal trainer and nutritionist and April Garcia, 24-year-old Mexican physiotherapist.

