The moment we all waited for is getting closer and closer. The sixth season of Exatlon United States is a reality and on January 11 from 7pm / 6pm central, the entire audience of Spanish television will be glued to the screens with a new installment of the so-called “fiercest competition in the world. planet ”, where we will have difficult circuits, incredible prizes, and we will end with two proud winners, a man and a woman, who will lift that coveted trophy that will name them winners.

Changes in season six

After several editions of Exatlon United States where participants who had not won in previous installments had joined, the production of the competition program seems to have listened to the requests of their fans and decided to only include new participants, and that is why in this opportunity, there are 24 new warriors who decided to take on the challenge and fight to achieve the long-awaited glory that at another time had names such as the now commentator Chelly Cantú, Valeria Sofía, “El Venado” Medina, Nate Burkhalter, Jeyvier Cintrón, and the champion of “Sports King”, Norma Palafox.

In addition to new athletes, although they have not confirmed it yet, we are sure that the new season that is about to begin for Exatlon United States, will also have new and exciting circuits, more prizes and even unexpected surprises for those of us who are already used to it. over six intense seasons.

EXATLON 6 USA athletes answer: Why participate in the competition?

There are many reasons why a person would make the decision to join the ranks of any of the Exatlon United States teams; There is the obvious economic improvement, which comes not only from winning the competition but also from receiving the different prizes along the way, which have included cars and even a whole year of free grocery shopping.

The athletes of the sixth season of Exatlon United States, commented on different reasons that led them to take on the challenge; family, proving themselves, proving their abilities and much more. Don’t miss this video shared by the official Exatlon United States profile!

It is evident that each of these warriors are already focused and prepared to start the battle to achieve their dreams. Before this powerful video, the messages from the fans did not wait, from now on sending the best energies to each of the participants of the new season of Exatlon United States: “Team Contendientes 💙🦋🧢 from the First Season (Good luck my blues📘 point out your extratejias, and give the best of yourselves💎🙏🏻🕊💫 “affirmed a follower. While another shared his good wishes from the” Island of Enchantment “:” MAY EVERYTHING GO OUT WELL IN THE COMPETITIONS … GREETINGS FROM PUERTO RICO 🇵🇷 ”.

The truth is that everything is ready for, starting next January 11, start a battle of very high voltage that promises once again to have the entire audience at the head and at NowMismo.com we are ready to share with you everything that happens in the sixth season of Exatlon United States.

