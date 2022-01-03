Telemundo Exatlon United States 2022

The sixth season of the so-called “Fiercest Competition on the Planet”, Exatlon United States, is about to begin, and with it we are already beginning to know the faces of the new warriors who join this unparalleled challenge with the sole objective of achieving the long-awaited glory that is achieved by lifting the trophy, and receiving the final prize of $ 200,000.00 dollars. This without counting all the rewards that will be delivered week by week that, if we are guided by the fifth edition, they will be enough!

New faces

Something that differentiates this season from the previous ones is that apparently the return of athletes from previous editions would have been left behind, 24 completely new athletes, including a professional soccer player, an outstanding Olympic wrestler who is also a professional dancer, several swimmers. professionals, and even a renowned actor with outstanding appearances in series on the Telemundo network, such as: “Betty en NY”, “La Suerte de Loli” and “El Señor de los Cielos”.

Although the disciplines of these young people are varied, the dream is the same; measure your strength and prove yourself and everyone else what you are made of in stiff competition, where not only athletic aptitude is enough, so are focus and strategy, vital elements to progress week by week.

Athletes answer: What is the favorite circuit?

Something that has accompanied all athletes is the preferences for the different circuits, based on their levels of difficulty, the elements that come into play and different variables that make them allies of each athlete when advancing in the fierce competence.

That is why some of the athletes from the sixth season of Exatlon from the United States, who are already in the Dominican Republic, the scene of the competition, decided to reveal their favorite circuits on the official Exatlon USA profile. Don’t miss the video here:

The members of the new Team Famosos were very clear in their preferences and as usual, the messages from the followers did not wait. The most curious thing here is that among those fans, there are also former Exatlon United States participants, who also took the opportunity to reveal which were their favorite circuits, and even “the ones they hated the most”.

The famous Gabba del Mar, could not decide on a single favorite circuit, assuring that hers are: “Mina, Mar y Tierra y Mud 🔥🔥”. Karlos Balderas, from the fifth season, was forceful on his least favorite circuit. “I still hate the one from La Mina !! 😤😤😂 ”he assured.

As expected, Exatlon United States fans also joined in: “I’m already super ready to support my celebrities as always! TEAM FAMOSOS FOREVER ❤️🙌🔥❤️👏 “said a follower, while another made clear his preference:” Counting the days that my favorite program starts 💙💙💙Let’s go my blues to give them all in the arenas. “

The truth is, that you support the blues or the reds, and the sixth season of Exatlon United States is just around the corner.

We are ready!

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories

window.addEventListener( 'load', function() { setTimeout( function() { s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s) }, 7000 ); } );

}(window, document,'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '136673921827814'); fbq('track', 'PageView');