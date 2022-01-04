Telemundo Exatlon United States 2022

The new season of the so-called “Fiercest Competition on the Planet”, Exatlon United States has generated a lot of conversation since it announced its return this January, initially dated 11. But everything would indicate that that date would have changed and now the premiere of Exatlon United States will not be the day that was initially scheduled.

This new edition of the sports competition will undoubtedly be more exciting than ever with new challenges that are increasing season after season, impressive circuits and night obstacles that will put the physical and mental abilities of this new generation of athletes totally new, unlike Previous editions, which are already part of the Famosos Team (Red Team) and the Contending Team (Blue Team) and are in the Dominican Republic ready to start a new battle that promises to captivate the Spanish television audience.

24 dreams, 24 athletes

On this occasion and in contrast to previous editions, there are 24 completely new warriors, faces that we will meet every week, with different lives, but only one desire, to become the man and woman who triumph in the sixth season of Exatlon United States. There are soccer players, swimmers, experts in different disciplines, and even a dancer and an actor. This edition of Exatlon United States promises to be full of adrenaline!

Two faces that do return this time are the presenter Frederik Oldenburg and the sportscaster and first winner of the competition Marisella “Chelly” Cantú. Both with extensive experience, Chelly will provide athletes with an up-close look that only someone who has experienced the intricate arenas so closely could share. Frederik, meanwhile, is a sports journalist who has covered numerous global events, world cups and more. Frederik is a sports lover who frequently shares his rigorous exercise routines on social media with his fervent followers.

EXATLON 6 USA changes release date. When does it start?

Since Telemundo announced the return of Exatlon United States on January 11, the audience has been waiting eagerly. That was until just days ago, when the date was suddenly changed to next January 17 at 7pm / 6pm Central, which has generated all kinds of rumors and speculation on social networks.

Already at HoyMismo we established a source of direct contact with Telemundo and upon having an official statement regarding this unexpected change in the release date of Exatlon United States, we will share with you.

At HoyMismo.com we are ready to do extensive and uninterrupted coverage of the fiercest competition on the planet, preparing the profiles of each of the 24 athletes, the circuits, the emotion and all the adrenaline to which the favorite program has accustomed us of the Hispanic family in the United States.

All prepared for the premiere of Exatlon United States on its new date, next January 17 at 7pm / 6pm downtown on Telemundo. For information on the station, check with your local cable provider.

