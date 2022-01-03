Exatlon United States / Instagram This August 23 will be the grand finale of the fifth season of EXATLON United States

The sixth season of the so-called “Fiercest Competition on the Planet”, Exatlon United States, is about to start on January 17th and with it, 24 completely new warriors will give their all to achieve the longed-for glory and lift that coveted trophy. that has already been in the hands of names like Nate Burkhalter or Jeyvier Cintrón, beloved champions of previous editions.

24 names will compete for the win

We already know the warriors who will face the intricate sands of the Dominican Republic, the definitive setting for Exatlon United States since its inception. They are: Ricardo Osorio, a professional soccer player, Jaime Espinal, Olympic wrestler, Briadam Herrera, professional diver, Héctor Gómez, professional wrestler, Mateo González, also professional diver, Polo Monárrez, actor with recognized career, Jennifer Muñoz, soccer player, Jordan O’Brien, also a soccer player, Paloma Flores, a professional basketball player, Candy Troche, an expert in track jumping, Anisa Guajardo, a soccer player, and Isabella Arcila, an Olympic swimmer. All of these are enlisted in Team Famosos (Red).

On the side of Team Contendientes (Blue), there are: Miguel Ángel Espinoza, model, Frank De La Cruz, sports medicine student, Jesús “Tony” Beltrán, Angel Rodríguez, Yoisel Barrios, Emilio Lara, Natalia Palacios, Fernanda de la Mora, Rebeca Valentín, Lupita Gavilanes, Alicia Beltrán and Abril García.

Why are the followers already upset before the competition starts?

There is a fact that has caught the attention of the followers of Exatlon United States and they have made it known on social networks. Is that, according to them, most of the participants in this edition would be from Mexico, which, according to the followers, would not give the opportunity to participants from other countries.

We gave ourselves the task of going further and knowing the nationalities of each of the new participants, and the truth is that of 24 athletes, 13 are from Mexico, and the followers have not been measured in opinions they share in the different profiles of Exatlon United States.

This follower who has nothing against the native people of Mexico, however ensures that the country already has its own Exatlon. “That should not be called exatlon usa since as 80% are Mexican. Of course I have nothing to find Mexicans but they should not be the majority Mexican. Exatlon Mexico already exists. My opinion.” Indian.

“Is it exatlon USA or exatlon Mexico 🤨 Is it really the same as last year?” says another supporter of the competition, and thus several fans, another even went a little further saying that they should change the name of the successful television show: “What should be called Exatlon Mexico not the United States of 5 interviewees 4 are Mexican. I have nothing against Mexicans, it is that the name is wrong this time. “

Either way, we are ready to bring you all the last minute information about everything that happens in the sixth season of the successful competition program that, as in its previous season, promises to be full of adrenaline with many prizes, emotions in the millions. and heart attack competitions.

Ready!

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories

window.addEventListener( 'load', function() { setTimeout( function() { s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s) }, 7000 ); } );

}(window, document,'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '136673921827814'); fbq('track', 'PageView');