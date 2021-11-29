Instagram He is Isaiah Vidal, from the Contendientes team in Exatlon USA

The new season of the most successful sports reality show on the Telemundo network, Exatlon United States, would already be just around the corner, this after an absolutely historic fifth installment, where two athletes were winners for the first time; Puerto Rican boxer Jeyvier Cintrón, and Mexican soccer player Norma Palafox, both from the Famosos team.

Although Cintrón was the winner in his first pass through the fierce sands of Exatlon, Norma Palafox is a recognized face in the intense competition, having participated in a season prior to the last, where he lived the unexpected death of his mother and was due absent a few days of mourning, to return to finish as a finalist.

Would the recordings of the new season have already started?

As is tradition, Exatlon United States begins its season each January, so it is unlikely that these days have already started, although different portals for fans tell another story.

In the case of the YouTube channel Madison Entertainment, which on other occasions has been in charge of sharing relevant news about the competition, they are ensuring that this coming December is when the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet” would return as an international tournament in where we would see the best athletes of the United States editions, against a selection of participants from different countries.

Something that Roger, from Madison Entertainment, makes clear is that this would not be the sixth season, but a kind of “preview” where the best of the best in Exatlon’s history would meet in the Dominican Republic to, once again, measure forces.

These international duels would work as follows. A team made up of the best of Exatlon United States in its five seasons, would face another team made up of the strongest athletes from Mexico, Brazil and Colombia and would, in effect, be broadcast on Telemundo during the month of December as a way of warm up for an eventual sixth season.

This information was revealed by an authority in all the information related to Exatlon United States, it is about the renowned “Keyla: The Queen of spoilers”, a name very followed by the fans of the competition.

In the video, they assure that they are clear that both Brazil and Mexico are carrying out their current seasons so they would already have a team but, in the case of the United States, a choice of the best athletes would have to be submitted to join this expected tournament.

Regarding the duration of this “Special Tournament”, it would have a period of the entire month of December, in view of a formal return of the sixth season of “The Fiercest Competition on the Planet”. At the moment we do not have an official confirmation of this tournament, but the news that has emerged in the last hours indicates that we would be very close to reliving all the emotions of Exatlon United States on the Telemundo screens.

Play

LAST MINUTE! EXATLON USA RETURNS IN DECEMBER. INTERNATIONAL TOURNAMENT? EXATLON UNITED STATES USA 6 # lacasadelosfamosos #telemundo # aliciamachado2021-11-29T17: 06: 19Z

The opinions of the followers have not been long in coming, “Hello Roger my selection would be based on aim: MARK-KELVIN-NATE-JAYVIER-ISAHI-FERNANDO the women: NONA-NORMA-CHELY-VALERIA-PANTERA-ANA OR JAZMIN It would be a team with fast and good shooters ”said a viewer of this video, and we really love their choice!

