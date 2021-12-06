Exatlón México could go off the air. Does reality show fail?

Recently, they have assured that due to the low audience, unfortunately the fifth season of Exatlón México, something that has undoubtedly surprised viewers quite a bit.

Unfortunately, the fifth season of reality Exatlón México sports car, led by Antonio Rosique, has not had the success that was expected.

And it is for this reason that it is believed that the fifth season could go off the air in the coming weeks.

According to various rumors on social networks, the reality show has not complied with the expectations that they had of him, and a new season of My Couple Can with Facundo would already be cooking.

It may interest you: Macky González as a Greek goddess poses without any garment

However, this situation would be far from confirmed, since the reinforcements continue to appear, causing the duration of the program to lengthen more and more and even the name of the possible eliminated this Sunday has already been leaked.

According to Keyla, a character who has become famous for filtering spoilers, this situation would not be this way.

However, there is discontent on the part of the public for the way in which the fifth season has been carried out.

Keyla assured that they have to change their strategy because the fact of bringing legends to compete, in addition to international duels, have not been so effective.

This ensures Keyla, who is one of the most important spoiler providers for Exatlón México.

In this way, despite all the theories that have emerged about it, nothing has been said about the duration of the program.

It is worth mentioning that the program in its previous broadcasts has presented good audience ratings, positioning it as one of the most successful programs on Tv Azteca.

However, unfortunately, in its 2021 broadcast of Exatlón México they assure that it could go off the air soon, since despite the strategies to create controversy, the audience like him his previous seasons has not been achieved.

Exatlón México is a Mexican program of sports competitions based on the original format of Turkey produced by TV Azteca for Azteca 7 in its first season and in Azteca Uno the second until the fifth season premieres.

It premiered on October 16, 2017, hosted by sports host Antonio Rosique.

At the beginning it had 20 participants, divided into two teams of 10 members: the Famosos (Reds) and Contendientes (Blue) (1, 2 and 3 season), while in season 4 the teams carried the name of Titans (Reds). ) and Heroes (Blue), in season 5 they will carry the name of Guardians (Reds) and Conquerors (Blue).