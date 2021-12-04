Telemundo

All the details are being fine-tuned for the sixth season of what is “The Fiercest Competition on the Planet.” It is about Exatlon United States, the sports reality show that the Telemundo network has broadcast since 2018 and that apparently would already be about to return in 2022.

Although we still do not know the start date, and the fan portals, almost always with accurate information about the successful competition program, begin to reveal information about what the sixth season will be after a historic fifth installment where, for the first time A Man and a Woman; (Jeyvier Cintrón and Norma Palafox) were crowned winners.

In short, the engines are already warming up and as usual, Telemundo is aligning every detail in favor of, like every beginning of the year, retaking this 2022 that is about to begin with a new season of Exatlon United States, full of heart attack circuits , a lot of excitement and adrenaline, and above all, athletic and strategic skills that each participant shows to succeed.

Did you filter the list of participants in the sixth season of EXATLON USA?

The truth is that as we approach a new season of Exatlon United States and while that happens, the news has not stopped. So much so that even unofficially, lists of those who would be the next athletes to cross the fierce sands of the Dominican Republic, where the exciting sports battle takes place, have begun to be filtered.

The portal specialized in all the most relevant information from the different seasons of Exatlon United States JacoJRx2, unofficially revealed which athletes would be joining the competition again in search of a “rematch.” In other words, athletes from previous editions who will once again measure forces in search of a new opportunity to achieve glory.

By the Contestants

In the blue team (Contendientes) one of the athletes that would be joining would be Isaiah Vidal, whom we saw for the first time in the fourth season. Isaiah was characterized as one of the most comprehensive athletes in the history of Exatlon United States. His optimal athletic prowess was directly proportional to all the controversy he generated at that time due to his alleged friction with the rest of the participants. According to this video, which you will see below, “El Tiburon” from the second season would also be adding.

As for women, after the expulsion of Denisse Novoa “La Pantera”, here they indicate that she could be one of those who return, and even Jasmine Ibarra, one of the most beloved and strongest athletes in the history of Exatlon.

For the Famous

The name that continues to be talked about is “The Tampa Machine”, Mack Roesch. That he has not stopped publishing details of Exatlon United States. Another name would be boxers Jorge Masvidal, or even Joel.

For women, could return “The Bolivian Queen” Jennifer Salinas, from season 1, the most mediatic woman of Exatlon United States, and the beloved “Maquinita” of Exatlon United States, Shaila Pérez.

Do not miss the video where they explain in more detail these possible returns to Exatlon United States:

Although this information is not confirmed, it is very interesting and provides a hint of what we could expect in the next installment of the competition.

We are ready!

