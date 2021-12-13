Exatlon United States / Instagram Exatlon United States contestants had to deal with the disgust of frogs and toads

The fiercest competition on the planet, Exatlon United States, returns to Telemundo with an exciting new season that premieres Tuesday, January 11 at 7 pm/6c. With all the adrenaline and drama that sets it apart, the new edition of the # 1 sports competition on Hispanic TV will be more rigorous than ever with new and more exciting challenges, impressive circuits and nocturnal obstacles that will test the physical and mental abilities of a new generation of heroes that will be part of the Famous Team (Red Team) and the Contending Team (Blue Team).

As they give their all in their quest for victory, viewers will learn of their personal stories, sacrifices, and determination. The primetime show for the whole family will feature the return of Frederik Oldenburg as host and Marisela “Chelly” Cantú as sportscaster, who will be in charge of bringing all the excitement into each two-hour episode. Soon, Telemundo will announce the new generation of Reds and Blues that will arrive at the Exatlon arenas.

On the return of Exatlon United States, Ronald Day, President of Entertainment and Content for Telemundo added, “We are ready to start the new year with an innovative and exciting season of athletes of another level that are sure to impress viewers of all ages… Aside from the amazing new circuits and obstacles, viewers will witness all the drama and feeling of each of the athletes that we will soon reveal.

Frederik Oldenburg and Chelly Cantú return to the sands of the Dominican Republic

In what will be the sixth season of Exatlon United States, the voices that will infect the audience with all the emotion and adrenaline will once again be the journalist Frederik Oldenburg and the sports commentator and athlete Chelly Cantú.

Oldenburg joined as host of Exatlon United States in the fifth season, and has distinguished himself by his successful participation in numerous programs on the Telemundo network. A passionate about sports and soccer player, he has collaborated in the network’s sports programs, including the FIFA World Cup in Russia, Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Super Bowl, America’s Cup, Confederations Cup, English Premier League and The Open Championship. among others.

Chelly Cantú, meanwhile, is one of the most recognized faces of reality since she made history by becoming the first woman to win the sports competition worldwide. The former Olympic gymnast who represented her native Mexico at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing joined as a sportscaster for Exatlón United States to offer the audience in-depth interviews with participants in the sports competition.

Are athletes from previous seasons returning?

Much has been said in different specialized portals for fans about a possible return of athletes from previous seasons, and although it is still unknown about these additions to the list of athletes for the sixth season of Exatlon United States, the first official announcement it would indicate that this would not be the case and that in the sixth installment that is about to begin, it would be entirely with new athletes.

We are ready!

