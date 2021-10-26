Exatlon United States / Instagram Contestants of the fifth season of EXATLON USA confirmed that they had felt the presence of ghosts

Although today the successful sports reality broadcast by Telemundo, Exatlon United States, is on hiatus from the season and warming up to soon release a new edition that will surely be another success, it is worth remembering all the emotions, the adrenaline, and the unparalleled athletic demonstrations that take place in the so-called “Fiercest Competition on the Planet”.

What is Exatlon United States?

First of all, let’s refresh our memory a bit and understand the meaning of this high-level competition. According to the Exatlon United States website, this is “a sports reality format in which two teams of physically fit contestants and athletes, including Olympians, soccer players, and / or celebrities with sports skills compete in challenge venues. specially built. “

How are Exatlon United States contestants chosen?

Exatlon USA contestants are chosen after demonstrating their expertise in certain sports and fitness tests. During Exatlon, athletes compete in highly challenging parkours to perform at the highest level. Each contestant aims to win the competitions in these parkours that test their power, sports and motor skills and stay competitive throughout the show, all of which leads to the main goal; be the Exatlon United States champion and thus lift the coveted trophy and receive the $ 200,000 in cash.

What is the game for La Fortaleza?

It is important to highlight something, Exatlon United States not only consists of a final award. During the competition, the athletes compete for different individual and team prizes, which will benefit either the reds (Famous Team) or the blue ones (Contending Team).

One of these awards that is perhaps among the most valued is the one they obtain in the so-called “Game for La Fortaleza” and to understand it, we must know where the athletes will live during their time at Exatlon United States.

Play

Exatlón United States 'Fortress' Tour

In the competition, since its inception, there are two places to live where each team will stay. There is “The cabin”, this is a place in the middle of the jungle, with minimal comforts, without ventilation, and on the other side is the comfortable Fortress; a luxurious mansion with a pool and all the necessary amenities so that participants can rest and regain strength prior to another day of circuits.

This leads us to explain the meaning and importance of the Game for La Fortaleza, in this, which is usually carried out in the circuit that the production decides that week, both teams will give everything to win a week enjoying all the comforts of this elegant home. In recent seasons, in addition to enjoying the place, the participants on some occasions also had the necessary implements to practice and thus refine skills in the face of the fights, since the importance of advancing in Exatlon United States is directly proportional to the achievements that are achieved week by week.

We already miss Exatlon USA and are ready for their return!

