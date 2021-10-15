Telemundo Frederik Oldenburg

Although just a few months ago the fifth season of Telemundo’s sports reality show, Exatlon United States ended, it is no secret that fans around the world of the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet” are waiting for a new season, with all the excitement, adrenaline and heart attack circuits that we are all used to.

A quite controversial fifth season

It is no secret to anyone that the fifth season of Exatlon United States was one particularly full of different emotions and unprecedented events, starting with the fact that it was one of the longest in the history of reality, where situations that had not happened before were experienced. starting with the suspensions and expulsions of different athletes for allegedly breaking the contract.

To that we must add new circuits, different mechanics, and an important group of athletes from previous editions who came to the Dominican Republic with the dream of once again, having the opportunity to achieve glory and lift that trophy that only a few have. Warriors.

In addition to this, the fifth season also featured a new presenter. Venezuelan journalist Frederik Oldenburg was in charge of running the competition during the weeks it was on the air, transmitting all the emotion in each of the circuits, which he impregnated with his energy and expertise in the field.

Warming up for season six?

It was Frederik Oldenburg himself who gave indications that a next season of Exatlon United States is already preparing with a photo that he published on his Instagram profile, where he is seen accompanied by several athletes from the fifth season already when they were on their way. for the grand finale, where Norma Palafox and Jeyvier Cintrón were declared the brand new winners.

Accompanying the beautiful image, Frederik Oldenburg wrote the following:

“Remembering this incredible group of athletes, wonderful human beings !!! This photo was taken with 3 weeks to go !!! Athletes are missing of course and all those who are not in the photo a huge hug, all beasts of the fifth season !!! heating up motors !!!” said Frederik Oldenburg.

Reactions to this text were swift, starting with his fellow reporter and the first winner of Exatlon United States, Marisella “Chelly” Cantú: “Hug everyone !!! Thanks for everything @fredefutbol a pleasure to be your coworker 💪🏽 to continue giving him hard… ..🙌🏽 “

The winner of the fifth season of Exatlon United States, also sent a message to Frederik: “You are a class apart from being human. We love you!” and Eric Alejandro, a well-known and well-loved face in the sands, told him the following: “A big hug to you for the great human being that you are and your dedication day after day. You took the Showtime nickname to another level with the “What Time Is It!”

Of course, a message like this excited all those who fervently follow the competition, who are already excited about a possible and eventual return of Exatlon United States to the television screens.

