The fifth season of EXATLON United States was full of all kinds of emotions, and although undoubtedly athletes like Norma Palafox and Ana Parra ended up stealing much of the limelight and the affection of the viewers, another competitor who left the show full of love was Mirna Almada.

The followers of the Telemundo program will remember that the Mexican had to say goodbye to her dream of being an EXATLON champion, after suffering an injury in the final chapters, and this time she just announced on her Instagram that she finally underwent an operation, due to his ailment.

“Appointment # 1 after surgery, I am happy, excited and eager to enjoy this process, which will be long and difficult,” was the comment with which Mirna reported about her operation, three days ago.

In her message, Mirna Almada stressed that despite how complicated and slow her recovery will be, she has decided to take advantage of it and sees this moment as one more challenge than she is already used to overcoming.

“At the same time it will enrich me physically, spiritually and mentally.” Attitude to everything🙌🏻 ”, said the high-performance athlete, who accompanied her message with a photograph in which she is seen leaning on a clinical table, showing the points on her knee, but with a huge smile.

Last August, when Mirna suffered her knee injury, in the middle of a duel against her friend Wilmarie Colón, the athlete confessed that she was left with a disappointment because of the way she left, but said she wanted to recover to be able to return to the ring early.

“Going out like this leaves you that thorn, with the uncertainty of knowing what would have happened, if I could have been eliminated or they would have simply eliminated me. That uncertainty remains in your head, and actually I am very curious to go for that rematch, “said Mirna.

“First of all I want to be well and cope well with the operation that I have to undergo, to be physically strong and arrive with everything. But I promise you that I am going to prepare to go for that rematch ”, warned the young woman.

And while Mirna is now focused on recovering, the sympathetic athlete has made it clear that her future north will be taken into account again for the competition, which gives her more strength at this time.

“All of us who were in the competition wanted to continue, but as I always say: ‘when it touches it touches’ and this was not my moment. I know that later I will have revenge. I am going to have my chance… well, I hope, to have the opportunity to arrive and have my revenge, and I am going to work hard to make it happen ”, warned the Contestant.

