Less than two weeks before the start of the sixth season of the reality show Exatlon United States, Telemundo -on January 11- the teams of “Contendientes” and “Famosos” are ready to drop everything and become the new winners.

The new team of celebrities has every intention of repeating the feat of their predecessors and winning the fierce sports competition, just as they did in the fifth season of the successful installment.

And to get to know the new faces, little by little interesting information about the 24 new participants has been shared. The public has just had access to the first video where some of the members are seen revealing what they perceive of this great challenge.

The first turn was for Héctor “Perfecto Gómez”, 25 years old, from Puerto Rico, who pointed out that what he likes most about Exatlon is “the adrenaline that this type of competition produces. I feel like it brings out the best in each competitor ”. Héctor is a professional wrestler for World Wrestling Entertainment. In 2019 he participated in the NBC American Ninja Warrior sports competition.

For his part, Mateo González, 25, from Mexico, stressed that he likes “to see different competitors, from different disciplines, competing against each other. You see boxers against gymnasts, gymnasts against runners, and you don’t see that anywhere else ”. Mateo was born in Coahuila, Mexico, he is a professional swimmer and has competed in international sporting events such as the Pan American Games, Central American Games, and also in professional and university level swimming championships in Taiwan, Russia and others.

Participant Anisa Guajardo, 30, from Mexico, revealed that she likes “challenges and competition.” Anisa is a professional soccer player, has competed in different countries and participated in professional championships for various soccer organizations such as Stanford Club, California Odyssey Club and East Fresno United Fusion.

Finally, it was Isabella Isa Arcilla, 27, from Colombia, who gave her appreciation. “I like the adrenaline of the competition. The first memory I have is of seeing him at home with my family and getting very excited when the competitors were in the middle of the obstacle course going for victory ”. Isabella lives in Atlanta, Georgia, is an Olympic swimmer and has competed in different championships in this branch, since she was seven years old. He has competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. As if that were not enough, he has received important recognitions such as the All-American USA Champion.

Are you ready for this new installment?

