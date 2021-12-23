Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE Spain) held last Tuesday the gala of the 8th Edition of the PlayStation Talents Awards, which proclaimed the winner for Best Game of the year to Dark Life: Excalibur, from ZERO Studios, a very promising project, which also collected the award for Best Game for the Press, delivered by the Vandal team.

One more year, the call, which seeks independent, original and quality projects to make them a reality in the field of national development, had a great acceptance and received more than 100 projects that were presented, of which 13 nominees reached the final .

The gala was hosted by the illusionist Jorge Luengo in the company of the PlayStation Connection reporter and content creator Alba Horcajuelo, who with their talent and sympathy enlivened an evening full of surprises, where spectators could see familiar faces such as Shuhei Yoshida, Enrique Gato , Jordi Wild, Elesky, Rafael Gordillo or Rubén Martín. In addition, during the course of the event, the trailers of the latest projects launched under the umbrella of PlayStation®Talents were screened, and news was announced such as the new Frontball Planet project: Come into play. A multiplayer arcade game of the sport Frontball produced by Gammera Nest with the support of the FEP, Federación Española de Pelota.

Dark Life: Excalibur offers a challenging adventure with polished graphics and an exciting story. The studio will receive € 10,000 in cash, a next-generation Z by HP laptop, a space from any PlayStation®Games Camp headquarters for 10 months to work on the development of the project, the support and mentoring of PlayStation® and Lanzadera, along with a communication and marketing campaign.

Winners of the 8th Edition of the PlayStation Talents Awards 2021:

Best Game of the Year

Dark Life: Excalibur by ZERO Studios

Game with Best Narrative

Neon Blood by Chaotic Brain Studios

Game with Better Art

Shadow of Babel by Pemperor Games

Best VR Game

Hyperstacks by Squirrel Bytes

Most Innovative Game

Spatium Inter Nos, by Space Onion Games

Best Original Soundtrack

Steelbound by Ishtar Studios

Best Use of DualSense

The Occultist by Pentakill Studios

Best Press Game

Dark Life: Excalibur by ZERO Studios

The PlayStation Talents Games studio Camp Moonatic Studios was also recognized for its video game One Last Breath, who received the Forever Green Special Mention, awarded by the initiative of the Real Betis Balompié Foundation.