Max scherzer came to California looking for great things. The Dodgers They opened their doors and bet on the veteran pitcher to complement a rotation depressed by injuries and extra-sports departures.

The Californians brought a dream. The three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher had the hands to do it. They soon realized that the relationship was destined for success.

Scherzer had a 7-0 regular-season performance for the Dodgers with a 1.98 ERA. He was coming off an injury after a half season with the Nationals of 2.76 and 8 wins with four setbacks. The contrast led him to be a serious contender for his fourth Cy Young, still in dispute.

Max Scherzer, Sick 85mph Changeup. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/pPfkXM409o – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 12, 2021

Selected for the crucial third game of the Divisional Series Mad Max came for all. And the rival as a true Giant was not willing to facilitate things.

Max Scherzer cruises through 7. 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K He generated 21 misses on 52 swings (40.4%), highest since September 1st against Atlanta. # Postseason pic.twitter.com/COKMipmoB5 – Inside Edge (@IE_MLB) October 12, 2021

In six full innings the penultimate Dodger made the roster (Trea joined days later) gave a recital on how to dominate the opponent. Max threw 110 pitches, of them 60% in the form of fastballs and 40% used in breaks. 21 whiffs (missed swines), 40% of the total of those made is a figure that only royal pitchers can dream of achieving.

Max scherzer with another postseason masterpiece – matt (@mjlesss) October 12, 2021

To that, he adds that 24 pitches were called strikes by the umpire (clueless in Angel Hernández mode on countless occasions) to obtain 41% of strikes called or missed swines. I remind you that 30% is already considered excellent.

Max Scherzer, Wicked 89mph Cutter… 10th K. ✂️ pic.twitter.com/No6wrR4Jos – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 12, 2021

With speeds ranging from 72mph to 97mph, many hips would be expected to suffer on the Californian night. Max mixed as usual and managed to walk seven innings against the home run team of the 2021 season in the MLB with a lone spot. Evan Longoria knocked the ball off the field in the fifth inning off a fastball that walked 407 feet at 110 mph.

Max Scherzer allowed only three hits and a touchdown while striking out 10 and putting a single free runner on bases.

Max Scherzer tonight: 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K However, the Dodgers are down 1-0 pic.twitter.com/6fLFxDIlHu – B / R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) October 12, 2021

He posted his fifth postseason game with 10 or more strikeouts, second only to Justin Verlander and Clayton Kershaw. He also became the second-oldest pitcher for the Dodgers to achieve that mark in the postseason, surpassed only by Sal Maglie who did it with 39. In passing to his performance for the benefit of the team he added some individual mark.