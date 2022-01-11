Courtesy Ana Parra

December 17, 2021 is a date that Ana Parra will never forget. On that magical day, she was finally able to fulfill her dream of celebrating her religious wedding in her beloved Colombia, and saying yes to her beloved in the presence of her entire family.

In an interview with NowMismo.com, the former Exatlón United States participant shared exclusive photos and details of her magical union with Jason Ruiz.

Due to her busy schedule, the athlete and civil engineer – who has lived in Miami for a year – had the services of a wedding planner for the big event, and was happy with every detail of the celebration.

How long did it take you to organize the wedding?

I got married in a civil way four years ago in the United States, but being alone with my husband, and two years ago we had planned to get married in Colombia with our families, but we had to postpone the wedding twice, first due to the pandemic and then for my participation in Exatlón United States. I almost had to postpone it for the third time, but finally everything happened.

What was the inspiration for the design of your dress?

Thus, just as my wedding dress dreamed of since I was little, princess style. I explained it to the designer and he made it just as I had dreamed it.

In what part of Colombia did they celebrate the wedding?

In Medellín, my husband’s entire family is from Medellín. My family is from Seville, which is about 10 hours away by car. My entire family traveled to Medellín to accompany me.

What did you like the most about the wedding?

Everything. The decoration was super nice, the place where I got married is spectacular, it’s called Zona E, for me it’s the best place in Medellín. The room in which we held the celebration was inspired by Bali, in front of a giant lake, really very beautiful.

Who were your bridesmaids?

I didn’t have bridesmaids, I’ve never liked it. I did have pages, and they were my nephews and cousins.

Do you want to have children soon?

I do want to have children, but not yet. Currently I have many professional projects and I still feel very young, but later I would like to have one or two children at the most.

What are your next professional projects?

I am working with a brand of nutritional supplement products, I have a lot of projects with them. I am also doing many things related to modeling, I love modeling, especially when it comes to photography. And I would like to invest in real estate in Miami.

