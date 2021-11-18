The first episode of The Simpsons aired on December 17, 1989, and almost 33 years later, the animated series continues to air in its 33rd season, counting 713 episodes so far and a movie, which grossed approximately US $ 526 million worldwide. The Simpsons It has won numerous awards since its premiere, including the Emmy and Annie Awards, and it is the longest running cartoon show in American history. Many have wondered, when will this program come to an end? and how? After so many years of success, the possible conclusion of the series is questioned, since the program has marked generations and deserves an ending that lives up to the mark.

Although there are no plans to end the cartoon, Al Jean, one of the executive producers of The Simpsons, who has also been a co-writer on the show for over 30 years, spoke in an interview with RadioTimes about his own idea of ​​how the series should end (if it had to). The producer expressed that by the end, he would like to return to the first episode, which started it all. The show debuted with “Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire: The Simpsons Christmas Special”, or “Christmas Special” in Latin America, in which Homero, Marge and Maggie are seen attending a Springfield school Christmas festival. in which Bart and Lisa participate. Al Jean commented the following:

I mentioned that there would be an ending where in the last episode, they would go back to the Christmas contest from the first episode so that the whole series was an endless cycle; This is how I would end it, if I had to.

Do not worry! This does not mean that the series is about to end, as the producer himself revealed that things are going very well and that, so far, they do not plan to end the long history of this classic. He even comments that he can visualize the series celebrating its 1000 episodes, which would be roughly 12 more seasons. The executive producer expressed in the interview:

To be honest, the conversation about the ending is going nowhere, especially since we are doing so well on Disney Plus in the US, UK and other countries in the Americas, I don’t see anyone saying, ‘Let’s get this over with or see how we’ll end it.’ I think we are the number one show in the US, and this includes the new episodes as well.

In addition to all the episodes that are planned for the future, Jean revealed that the possibility of animating a second movie of The Simpsons, but for the moment it has remained only as a proposal. The debut film of The Simpsons It was released in 2007 and featured Homer Simpson “accidentally” polluting the city’s water, causing Springfield to be locked up in a giant dome by the United States government. The family manages to escape from confinement, and they become outlaws. All content of The Simpsons is now available on Disney Plus, in addition, a new animated short was launched, called Los Simpsons en Plusaversary or “Plusniversario” as part of the platform’s second year celebration.

