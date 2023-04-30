Exorcist Says Holy Spirit Board Game Is A Demon Trap

A new board game marketed as a ‘Christian’ version of the Ouija board, Holy Spirit Board, has sparked much controversy among clerics, with one exorcist-priest describing it as a ‘devil’s trap’.

This Holy Spirit Board is a real game that anyone can find on sites like Amazon, according to Oddity Center. It’s basically a Ouija board, only instead of demons, ghosts and other ungodly beings, “this is a one way ticket to heaven” which builds on the classic system to allow users to communicate directly with “our Lord and savior”. Jesus Christ”.

Holy Spirit Board

The layout of the board is similar to that of the Ouija, only that it is decorated with Christian symbols such as Jesus crucified on the cross, three angels and a dove. Instead of the triangular pendant that moves on the Ouija board, the Holy Spirit board uses a golden cross.

“Get the answers you need! The Holy Spirit Board can answer all of life’s most important questions, directly from the man himself! Unlike other spirit boards, this one will never contact evil ghosts or demons, so you can ask your questions with a guaranteed sense of safety,” the board game description reads.

Holy Spirit Board

For an exorcist, it’s a devilish game

For his part, Roman Catholic Father Ernesto Caro of the Diocese of Monterey, Mexico, in an interview with EWTN’s News Nightly, criticized the game: “The devil is always looking for different ways that he can get all the victims he can take. for him. And this is one. Ouija boards and all that is forbidden in the Bible.”

“If the triangle moves by itself, be careful, it’s not God who moves, it’s the devil,” warned Caro, who is known for performing exorcisms.

When asked what people who bought the controversial board game should do, the exorcist said they should get rid of the board as quickly as possible, confess and repent, and ask God for deliverance. They should also ask a priest to give an additional blessing for protection, just to be safe.