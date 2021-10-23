Computers in general have to give us the best service. Tablets have also already acquired the possibility of connecting to other devices through their charging port, generally a USB C. For this reason, having a Hub greatly expands the possibilities of expansion. Can you imagine your iPad reading an external memory? Take a look at this USB C hub that can increase your productivity.

This is this USB C hub

The manufacturer UGREEN brings us a Hub capable of connecting several devices at the same time and that has a USB C male connection. Therefore, you can connect it to a large number of computers. For example, the Mac computers produced in recent years, and before the launch next week of the new MacBook Pros, only come with USB C. With the hub you already have many possibilities for expansion.

The hub has 3 USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI input, as well as an SD and TF card reader. According to the manufacturer, this device provides a data transfer rate of 5 Gbps. In addition, the hub is compatible with a wide range of computers, mobiles and tablets of all operating systems.

After a while doing tests with the hub, it should be said that it actually gives what it promises, it does not heat up, the data transfer is correct and the transmission via HDMI it can be produced at 4k at 60 Hz. For this, your equipment must support the DP1.4 standard. If you don’t, it will be produced at 4K 30Hz, but to tell the truth, it is not a problem. Image quality remains impeccable.

The connection cable is braided nylon and behaves correctly. The hub is easily transportable in any backpack and takes up hardly any space. Leaving it permanently connected to your desktop computer, especially if it is a problem that only has USB C output, will allow you to use it whenever you want. But thanks to it you solve a large number of problems derived from the lack of connectivity.

You can buy this hub on Amazon, where it reaches a price close to 30 euros. But both for versatility and for quality of construction, it constitutes a good proposal when it comes to solve your connection needs. This proposal is a great alternative for any user who wants to have a simple, competent and quality hub. Think about the large number of adapters of all kinds that you are saving when you have a device that is capable of offering you all this.

