Madrid Real Estate Exhibition (SIMA)

Updated on Saturday, November 27, 2021 – 01:34

The bustle of the real estate event in Madrid summarizes well the current situation of the housing market in Spain: nobody wants to miss the new brick train left by the coronavirus

Construction of a housing development in Madrid.

Just 10 meters separate Jos Lorenzo of the couple that form Mari Carmen and Javier. Jos is looking for a low house with a garden in the central almond of Madrid, while Mari Carmen and Javier want a bigger and more spacious house to move to outside the capital now that their little one has just been born. Close to them he also walks Jos Aguilar, a young man whose company buys houses and properties to sell later to clients like Jos, Mari Carmen and Javier.

All this happened yesterday in one of the corners of the Ifema pavilion where these days are celebrated Chasm, the Real Estate Exhibition of Madrid in its autumn edition. The scene itself is a metaphor for the day: very high expectations and prices for an offer which, although high, does not satisfy the enormous fervor with which buyers and sellers flock. The first, with the hope of acquiring the house of their dreams, and the second, with the idea of ​​doing a round business.

Both of them moved yesterday among the more than 70 stands distributed throughout the venue, a show that summarizes well the current situation of the housing market in Spain: nobody wants to miss the new train brick.

We came for the first time to see what was at the fair, but not out of necessity, because being houses of this type that are close to Madrid, since the coronavirus they have sold themselves Carmen Ala

It counts Carmen Ala, a veteran of the sector who has come to the Salon to market a housing development in The angels of San Rafael (Segovia). As she explains to those who come to her, these are semi-detached houses on one level, plots starting at 420 meters “with a very modern design”, and with two, three and four bedrooms. “We came for the first time to see what was at the fair, but not out of necessity, because being houses of this type that are close to Madrid, since the coronavirus they have been sold alone, “he explains to THE WORLD. While she responds in the capital, there are another 10 visits scheduled in the pilot shawl of the promotion, whose price begins to count in 219,000 euros.

It is not what José Lorenzo is looking for, the man who wants a bass with a garden in the central almond of Madrid. “I have come looking for something very specific that I have a hard time finding because I like to live in the center, but having a garden at home there is a luxury,” he says while walking loaded with bags. It has an approximate budget of 850,000 euros.

The problem of Mari Carmen and Javier is the opposite. They do find homes that fit what they are looking for, but “the prices are crazy”says Mari Carmen. Unlike Jos, the couple live for rent in the big city and look for something more spacious and bright on the outskirts to move with their newborn baby.

Those who have attended the Sima in previous editions assure that the Hall “is no longer what it used to be.” The pandemic still slows the attendance of many firms, but that does not detract from the interest of many people who aspire to find good alternatives in this renewed housing boom in Spain.

And not just shopping alternatives, as explained by a young couple from Madrid who prefer not to give their name and who have come to look for a rental house for their next summer vacation in the north of the country.

“What we are seeing in these first hours of the fair is a reflection of what is happening this year with housing and the great interest there is,” he says. Raquel Carretero, delegate of the marketer Basic Home in the center of Madrid.

“We have had a barbarous 2021. The trend has been seen in the numbers of homes sold this year, although we have noticed the big change in the type of home that customers demand, “he adds.” Before they gave priority to location and now a good terrace, light and that they are living spaces for families. All this product has sold very well this year, “he says.

Raquel points out another of the changes that have most caught her attention in this edition. “Normally we have an offer that works as a hook to attract attendees, but that strategy is not being necessary now. Unlike previous years, in which we had to offer for example free writing expenses, this year we see that it does not do It is necessary to do anything like that, neither in the Sima nor in the day to day, “he says. Despite this, they will offer free deed expenses to all sales that take place in the Sima and that have the Spanish coast as their destination.

