From next Monday, December 27 of the 2021 student until January 17, 2022 in a section of 18 matches, the Gigantes del Cibao, Estrellas Orientales, Tigres del Licey and Águilas Cibaeñas will be facing each other in what will be the phase of Round robin (Semifinals) of the LIDOM 2021-22 tournament.

From Fielding we take care of listing each of the expectations with each of the 4 teams in the Round Robin, analyzing from their advantages to their disadvantages in what was the Regular Series and what will be the continuation of the campaign in the Semifinal of the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM).

Giants of the Cibao

The ninth of the colts was crowned with 1st place in the Regular Series standings, a success guided by an offense that produced 4.6 runs per game on average (the only team to exceed 4 points), batting for averages of .251 /.320/.362.

They were the highest producing in the league with runners on the pads, leading 38% of runners to score (highest mark in LIDOM), guided by a batting average with men on base (ROB AVG) of .286 and batting average. with running backs in scoring position (AVG RISP) of .284, leading in both departments in the league.

Despite this, the contrast in his pitching was not as motivating, allowing a 3.88 ERA, which was LIDOM’s worst mark. It was the second-most-punished pitching that opposing hitters hit .250, while the one with the most runners to base allowing a .334 OBP.

His management, aware of the great limitation in his pitching, had six selections in the Reentry Draft, all being pitchers, so as long as his pitching manages to prevent runs and his offense follows the same rhythm as the regular series, the aspirations of the Giants of the Cibao are great.

Eastern stars

The Orientals’ pitching was one of LIDOM’s greatest lights during the Regular Series, being the second with the lowest effectiveness with 2.94, although those with the lowest AVG allowed with .207 and those with the lowest OBP with .286.

His offense, however, did not have the same opportunity, mainly to bring runners to the plate. They only produced 31% of runners on the pads that scored (5th), while an AVG ROB of only .232 (5th) and AVG RISP of .218 (5th).

His 1st selected in the Reentry Draft was the sought-after hitter Yamaico Navarro, so at the production level we can bet as long as the player has health that some improvement on offense will come.

Tigres del Licey

The blue team had amazing pitching results in the Regular Series, coming from the leaders in ERA with 2.53, while allowing an opponents batting average of .207 (2nd) and an OBP of .296 (2nd).

His offense with runners on base was also good, with 34% of runners scoring (2nd), along with an AVG ROB of .248 (2nd) and an AVG RISP of .245 (4th). Despite this overall, his offense only produced an on-base percentage (OBP) of .297 (worst in the entire league).

A great production team on offense, but struggling to reach the pads. The team had a great selection in terms of generating OBP refers to Pedro Florimón during the Reentry Draft, a player who in 17 games of the Regular Series had an astronomical OBP of .491.

Although we know that one player in a nine-hitter lineup is not enough, so the great expectation of Tigres del Licey and what can define its passage through the Round Robin of the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM) lies in a basic skill of the game: get to the bases.

Aguilas Cibaeñas

The yellow team had a very compact nucleus playing from a great defense, guided by good pitching and an offense (which intermittently) had a productivity journey in the Regular Series. His pitching ranged from the third-best ERA (3.32) to the fourth-lowest batting average of his opponents (.243). A lucid defense that had the highest fielding percentage in all of LIDOM (.976).

His offense hit (.236 / .307 / .315), falling from OBP below league average (was .310) to SLG (which was .325). They led 34% of running backs to score (just one percent above average) and a batting average with runners on the bases (ROB AVG) of .244, which likewise ranks below the league average for a point.

A very compact and productive team on all sides of the game, although for greater aspirations their offense is called to give more than it was during the Regular Series.

4 teams, 18 games each, two only go to the great Final Series of the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM). Say no more, just the song to the Play-Ball from next November 27.