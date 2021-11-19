The deadline for rent assistance applications has ended and thousands of New Yorkers have not even filed the petition, others still do not receive the answer and are under threat of becoming homeless because they lost their income due to the coronavirus and cannot pay the rent. rent.

But in a chat with El Diario, real estate agent Christina Márquez says that, although the offices are empty, rents in the Big Apple are skyrocketing and owners of apartments without controlled rent are raising prices without a second thought.

And everything indicates that Manhattan continues with what we would call Teflon effect because no plague sticks to it and now it seems ready to recover the dynamism of tourism and business, before the pandemic, only that the employees are not so enthusiastic about returning to the office , after working from home for more than a year.

In defense of the landlords, Joseph Strasburg, president of the New York Rent Board assures that, in June, it was voted to raise the rents as of October 2021, and thus balance the needs of the owners with the supply of apartments because in the last 3 years the vote determined to freeze the value of the leases.

According to the portal “Live Usa” Before the pandemic, monthly rent in New York cost about $ 200 more than in the rest of the nation, averaging $ 2,400 per month, leaving the Big Apple among the most expensive cities in the world to live in.

And after the stampede of residents, fleeing Manhattan due to Covid-19, many seek to reoccupy their homes, while few want to return to their desks, and therefore, the offices will remain closed, at least for the remainder of this year 2021.

As a solution, activists, tenant and immigrant advocates asked this week for more federal funds to be allocated to prevent a homeless crisis for the thousands of families who would remain on the streets, many of them Hispanic and with young children, because there are no shelters for so many people.

That is why the voices of those who suggest that local governments could buy those offices and hotels that cannot recover from the ravages left by the covid-19 virus seem sane and logical to us.

Thus those spaces would be converted into affordable housing for essential workers who do not earn as much to pay for an apartment that is not rent controlled.

We hope that the mayor-elect will have the issue on his agenda to begin 2022.

Sofía Villa prepares this column in a personal capacity. He works as Producer Writer at Univision NY and their opinions do not represent Univision Communications Inc.