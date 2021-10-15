Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announces the arrival of the promotion Experiences of Another Level to PlayStation Store, where players can access a selection of more than 200 great titles for PlayStation®4 (PS4 ™) and PlayStation®5 (PS5 ™) from € 1.19 with Extinction – Ravenii Rampage to € 69.99 with Madden NFL 22 : MVP Edition Post Launch until October 27.

Among the offers, titles such as:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe for PS4 ™ and PS5 ™. The player will be able to put themselves in the shoes of Eivor, a Viking legend in search of glory. In this action adventure, the player will be able to lead epic Viking raids against Saxon fortresses, fight two-handed with powerful weapons reviving the brutal fighting style of the Vikings, put to the test the greatest variety of enemies ever seen in Assassin’s Creed, mold the character with each decision forging his way to glory and exploring an open world set in the dark years, from the shores of Norway to the kingdoms of England. This edition includes the Ultimate Pack, which contains the Berserker Equipment Pack, the Berserker Settlement Pack, the Berserker Drakkar Pack, and more. Was € 89.99 – now € 44.99.

Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition for PS4 ™. The direct sequel to Call of Duty®: Black Ops, it will transport players to the center of the volatile geopolitical battle of the Cold War in the early 1980s. Nothing is quite what it seems in the fascinating single-player campaign, where players They’ll go head-to-head with historical figures and uncomfortable truths as they fight across the world in iconic Cold War settings like East Berlin, Vietnam, the KGB headquarters, and more. Was € 69.99 – now € 34.99.

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order ™ for PS4 ™ and PS5 ™. In this third-person action-adventure title from the STAR WARS ™ saga, the player must complete the training of a surviving Padawan, develop powerful new Force skills, and master the technique of the lightsaber before the Empire collapses. forward him. This edition includes: cosmetic skin for BD-1 and the Mantis, digital picture book and behind-the-scenes videos of the “director’s cut” with more than 90 minutes of footage on the creation of the game. Was € 59.99 – now € 29.99 – PlayStation®Plus subscribers € 23.99. Other featured titles include: Apex Legends ™ – Champion Edition for PS4 ™: Was € 39.99 – now € 27.99. Borderlands 3 for PS4 ™ and PS5 ™: Was € 69.99 – now € 19.59. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Deluxe Edition for PS4 ™: Was € 89.99 – now € 29.69. Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition for PS4 ™: Was € 39.99 – now € 9.99. Fallout 76 for PS4 ™: Was € 39.99 – now € 9.99. Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition for PS4 ™: Was € 34.99 – now € 14.69. Megalodon Shark Card for PS4 ™: Was € 74.99 – now € 63.74. Mafia: Definitive Edition for PS4 ™: Was € 39.99 – now € 23.99. Mass Effect ™ Legendary Edition for PS4 ™: Was € 69.99 – now € 44.79. Persona 5 Royal – Digital Deluxe Edition for PS4 ™: Was € 69.99 – now € 27.99 – PlayStation®Plus subscribers for € 20.99. Planet Coaster: Classic Rides Collection for PS4 ™: Was € 9.99 – now € 5.99. Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 ™: Was € 59.99 – now € 24.59. The Outer Worlds for PS4 ™: Was € 59.99 – now € 19.79. Tony Hawk’s ™ Pro Skater ™ 1 + 2 for PS4 ™ and PS5 ™: Was € 54.99 – now € 32.99. UFC® 4 Deluxe Edition for PS4 ™: Was € 79.99 – now € 23.99. Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition for PS4 ™ and PS5 ™: Was € 79.99 – now € 31.99. As titles only for PS5 ™ are: Greak: Memories of Azur: previously € 19.99 – now € 14.99. Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition: Was € 59.99 – now € 29.99. Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition: Was € 39.99 – now € 29.99. Here is a selection of the most discounted content in Another Level Experiences: WRC Collection for PS4 ™: Was € 69.99 – now € 6.99. Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition for PS4 ™: Was € 79.99 – now € 7.99. Extinction – Ravenii Rampage for PS4 ™: Was € 7.99 – now € 1.19. Extinction: Jackal Invasion for PS4 ™: Was € 7.99 – now € 1.19. LOW: Edge of Control HD for PS4 ™: Was € 29.99 – now € 4.49. Valentino Rossi The Game – Special Edition for PS4 ™: Was € 29.99 – now € 4.49. MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Special Edition for PS4 ™: Was € 34.99 – Now € 5.24 – PlayStation®Plus Subscribers € 3.49. Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 2 – Special Edition for PS4 ™: Was € 59.99 – now € 8.99. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle for PS4 ™: Was € 89.99 – now € 13.49. Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr: Complete Collection for PS4 ™: Was € 89.99 – now € 13.49. We Happy Few – Digital Deluxe Edition for PS4 ™: Was € 89.99 – now € 13.49. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Deluxe Edition for PS4 ™: Was € 94.99 – now € 14.24. One Piece: World Seeker – Deluxe Edition for PS4 ™: Was € 94.99 – now € 14.24. Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition for PS4 ™: Was € 99.99 – now € 14.99. Soulcalibur VI – Deluxe Edition for PS4 ™: Was € 99.99 – now € 14.99.

In addition, PlayStation® players can enjoy the purchase options offered by the PlayStation ™ Store, such as the secure purchase of wallet cards in common stores with which to recharge funds and purchase these or other offers.

For more information, visit the Official Website Other Level Experiences, Official PlayStation® Blog.