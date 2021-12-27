Elon Musk’s tweets indicating that he was changing his support from dogecoin to Shiba Inu, a request for this currency to appear on the Robinhood platform or the launch of non-fungible tokens known as Shiboshis, have been some of the factors that have made it currency appreciated.

However, Shiba Inu is currently trading at $ 0.0000324, down in a big way from an all-time high of $ 0.00008833, as thanks to all the aforementioned factors, it grew up to 50,000,000%.

Despite all this, due to others that we explain in the following article, this coin has seen how little by little it has lost most of its value. Now, what awaits the Shiba Inu coin for 2022?

CryptoPredictions.com, a leading asset prediction site gives us its result. These forecasts are calculated using historical Shiba Inu data while using mathematical formulas that help determine the likely future trend of the cryptocurrency.

According to this website, in the first quarter of 2022, the site expects the price of Shiba Inu to trade at a maximum price of $ 0.000084. The price is expected to grow to $ 0.000088 by the end of June.

Steady growth will continue in the third quarter and will likely hit a high of $ 0.000093 in September. The forecast price in the fourth quarter is a high of $ 0.000098 and will finally reach $ 0.0001 in January 2023.

Shiba Inu also, looking forward to next year, you are developing new products that could give you the necessary boost to hit new highs. For example, its developers are working on the $ LEASH and $ BONES tokens. In addition, SHIBSWAP is in the process of being deployed, a crypto exchange that will make it easier for merchants to exchange SHIBs.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the digital token has not stopped developing interesting projects. In December, Shiba Inu hired Playside, an Australian video game developer, to create a multiplayer trading card game.

In addition to game development, the creation of the level 2 blockchain Shibarium. In addition, it will host an Oshiverse metaverse and other ambitious projects.

With all this on the table and from the point of view of technical analysis, we can conclude that SHIB is likely to exit the market lower and head higher in this 2022.