The reuse of the horse for transport and travel is a matter that had already been discussed in certain circles. Now, the national media have given real news by interviewing various experts in this world. According to these authorities in equine cattle, reusing horses would reduce the impact of greenhouse gases by 25%. However, the sacrifice for the people would be great, since a horse can travel 25 kilometers at a pace in a day of 6 or 8 hours. Very little.

As electricity and fuel prices grow, society looks for alternatives to be able to move from one place to another. Electric cars, each time with better benefits, have prohibitive prices for the lower and middle classes. Despite this there is a small circle, a small group actually, who wants to go back to old ways of getting around.

The horse stopped being used throughout the 20th century, first in the military sphere and then in the civil sphere. The Great War and World War II determined his end as a war animal. The motorization and mass production of vehicles did the same in civil society. It is an idea that we assume will have little reception. In the rural world, a horse can be kept easily, at least in terms of feeding. But in the urban world this is practically impossible.