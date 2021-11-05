Delve into ELDEN RING with a narrated gameplay video in which players can further discover the following aspects of the game:

A vast world. The Midlands have been meticulously designed to offer an unprecedented immersion in the universe of FromSoftware’s largest game to date. There are hidden secrets in every corner of this vast world, which will invite exploration to those who dare to stray from the main path.

Traditional dungeons. Reminiscent of FromSoftware’s classic level design, the dungeons are huge, multi-tiered, and integrated into the larger world.

Displacements. Ride like the wind through the Midlands on the back of your spectral steed. You can also fight while riding.

Combat. Players will have various combat options, both basic and advanced, which are distributed among different types of weapons and magical disciplines.

Multiplayer. Join forces with your friends in the online cooperative and help other Sinluz take down powerful enemies.

Adventures and great dangers await all Sinluz who dare to venture into the Middle Lands in order to prove their worth. The Lord of the Circle awaits you starting February 25, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One or PC (via STEAM).

Pre-order ELDEN RING now and you will get the following: Digital Adventure Guide, which contains useful information that will be of great help to players who venture into the Midlands. An additional emote *, “The Circle”: Get an emote at the start of the game. * This gesture can also be obtained within the game.

In addition, the following editions of ELDEN RING have also been announced today:

Launch Edition (Europe, Middle East and Australasia exclusive) The ELDEN RING game (one disc in the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One versions; one code in a box in the PC version). A poster. Postcards, stickers and a cloth patch. Deluxe Digital Edition (available on PlayStation, Xbox and STEAM stores) The ELDEN RING game. A digital art book and original soundtrack. Collector’s Edition (available in specific stores for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC) The physical disc of the ELDEN RING game (except on PC, where it will be a code in a box). A 23 cm figure of Malenia, the Sword of Miquella. An exclusive SteelBook ™ metal case featuring the Elden Circle. 40-page hardcover art book. The soundtrack in digital format. The poster, postcards, stickers and cloth patch included in the exclusive Europe, Middle East and Australasia launch edition. Premium Collector’s Edition (exclusive to the BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe store for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC) The physical disc of the ELDEN RING game (except on PC, where it will be a code in a box) . A 23 cm figure of Malenia, the Sword of Miquella. An official 1: 1 replica of the Malenia helmet. An exclusive SteelBook ™ metal case featuring the Elden Circle. 40-page hardcover art book. The soundtrack in digital format. The poster, postcards, stickers and cloth patch included in the exclusive Europe, Middle East and Australasia launch edition.