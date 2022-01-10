01/10/2022 at 22:55 CET

The arrival of VAR football should reduce arbitration controversies to a minimum, but in LaLiga Santander the opposite has happened. The disparity of criteria or the lack of understanding in decision-making by the referees has increased protests in clubs and players. A discontent that this weekend has exploded on social networks.

The controversy has focused mainly on two meetings, the Real Madrid-Valencia and the Rayo Vallecano-Betis. The team described as “robbery” on their official Twitter profile the more than questionable penalty of Alderete about Casemiro which led to the Whites’ first goal.

For his part, Betis he posted on his social networks a long message in which he openly criticized the actions of the collegiate Muñiz Ruiz with expressions such as “shame” and “reiteration of errors in the same direction” without “possible explanation.”

A controversy that the Verdiblanco goalkeeper joined Claudio Bravo, who wrote on his personal Twitter profile: “Wouldn’t it be better to fine the person and those who make multiple mistakes in the game? What fault do others have for telling the truth? The fine to silence “.

On the other hand, the crossing of statements between the coach of the Villarreal, Unai Emery, Y Gerard Pique. The Basque coach criticized a somewhat annulled Equal mentioning a penalty not signaled by hand to the central Barcelona.

“What happened to Piqué here recently was a hand and a penalty, he clearly touched the hand and we lost that game. It hurt me that he said no later. Today is not hand, because he pushes the ball towards the goal with the hip The hand is there, but that is not the hand. The Piqué thing was, and yesterday he got on Twitter protesting other parties“, he claimed Emery. The defender’s reply on Twitter was swift: “A person speaks who 3 years later was still complaining about the referee at 6-1. Get over it, Unai“.

A climate of tension that has also aroused more thoughtful comments, such as the one made by the coach of the Majorca Luis Garcia Plaza at a press conference: “I would distinguish between people on social media and those on the street. But not in football, in life in general. It’s another world. On the street, no one insults the players or tells them to hit them a shot at their children. It has nothing to do with it. “

In a similar sense, the player of Osasuna Ruben Garcia on his Twitter profile: “These weeks I have been reading very unpleasant comments about my professional facet and in many cases also critical about things that surround my day to day personally. We must at some point reflect and search among all a solution not to give shelter in RRSS to people who, under anonymity, seek to generate pain“.