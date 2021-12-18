12/17/2021 at 23:02 CET

EP

The autonomous communities have notified the Ministry of Health this Friday 33,359 new cases of COVID-19, 18,773 of them diagnosed in the last 24 hours. These figures are much higher than those of the same day last week, when 17,012 positives were reported, which shows the great upward trend in the evolution of the pandemic.

The total number of infections in Spain has already risen to 5,455,527 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics. The cumulative incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants It stands at 511.00, compared to 472.90 yesterday, so the country is at very high risk from Covid. In the past two weeks, a total of 242,474 positives have been registered.

In this Friday’s report they have added 41 new deaths, compared to 60 last Friday. Up to 88,708 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, according to data collected by the Ministry. In the last week, 195 people with a confirmed positive COVID-19 diagnosis have died in Spain.

Currently, there are 6,667 patients admitted for COVID-19 throughout Spain (6,682 yesterday) and 1,306 in the ICU (1,292 yesterday). In the last 24 hours, there have been 839 admissions (847 yesterday) and 743 discharges (689 yesterday). The occupancy rate of beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 5.35 percent (5.35% yesterday) and in the ICUs at 14.03 percent (13.92% yesterday).

Between December 7 and 13, the autonomous communities have carried out 1,155,232 diagnostic tests, of which 726,271 have been PCR and 428,961 antigen tests, with an overall rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 2,456.57.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 12.52 percent, up from 12.24 percent yesterday. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure be below 5 percent to consider the spread of the virus as ‘controlled’.