GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 28: DeAndre Hopkins # 10 of the Arizona Cardinals is called for a personal foul penalty against Eric Stokes # 21 of the Green Bay Packers during the first half at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen / .)

Cardinals: DeAndre Hopkins leaves game with hamstring injury by Scott Rogust

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Deandre Hopkins debated with refs after committing a facemask penalty that overturned a first-quarter touchdown.

While the Packers defense has been marred by injuries, Deandre Hopkins has been fighting through a hamstring injury of his own. Hopkins took advantage of the exploitable secondary early on in the Thursday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers with a play that proves that DHop is unstoppable.

But when someone did try to stop Hopkins from scoring a touchdown, the Cardinals’ top wideout stiff-armed Packers defensive back Eric Stokes in classic football tradition.

The problem was, Hopkins grabbed ahold of the player’s facemask in an egregious facemask penalty.

Hopkins broke free and ran for a touchdown, but the play was nullified by the penalty. Both Hopkins and anyone betting on him to score the first touchdown of the game lost big on the penalty.

Although Hopkins’ hand is clearly on his opponent’s facemask, the Cardinals receiver was seen speaking with referees after the play.

First-quarter touchdown for DeAndre Hopkins overturned by facemask play

As incredible as the initial play was, Hopkins may not have another chance to flash his brilliance. I have tried to battle through a hamstring injury throughout the short week but apparently reaggravated the injury. Hopkins exited the game shortly after his remarkable play and is now questionable to return.

DeAndre Hopkins is questionable to return because of a hamstring injury. He has not played since that big catch on Eric Stokes in first quarter. That’s a huge loss for Cardinals if Hopkins can’t return. Guess it’s only fair with Davante Adams out tonight. – Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 29, 2021

Kyler Murray’s idea that “Hopkins is down there somewhere” seems like a joke, but it proved true when the Cardinals quarterback actually connected with Hopkins for what would have been a 55-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

At halftime, the Packers lead the game 10-7 after a costly special teams mistakes by the Cardinals. The loss of Hopkins could prove to be costly for the undefeated Cardinals, who have stalled on offense since his departure.