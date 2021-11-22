11/22/2021 at 06:55 CET

.

It was not the best night of play and image for star forward LeBron James who was sent off in the third period of the game that his Los Angeles Lakers team eventually won on the road with a 116-121 comeback against the Detroit Pistons.

James was sent off early in the third quarter after punching Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face, which resulted in a cut to the face.

The action of James, which could generate a collective fight between the players of both teams, in the end concluded with the expulsion of both players involved in the incident and also a technical foul that pointed to the point guard Russell Westbrook, who along with center Anthony Davis were decisive in the victory of the Lakers.

ISAIAH STEWART WANTS LEBRON pic.twitter.com/gw6u84Pqr6 – Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 22, 2021

Davis set aside a double-double of 30 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks that were key in the final stretch of the game that put him to 20-year-old rookie forward Cade Cunningham of the Pistons.

While Westbrook contributed another double-double of 26 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Cunningham, the first overall pick from the past college draft, had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to become the youngest player in franchise history with a triple-double.

He also joined Hall of Famers Grant Hill and Dave DeBusschere as the third Pistons player to hit a triple-double in their opening games for the Detroit franchise.

James was sent to the locker room after his elbow and left hand appeared to make contact with Stewart’s face as they became entangled fighting a rebound.

The Detroit center had to be contained more than once, keeping him away from James, and he, too, was sent off.

Westbrook committed a technical foul after umpires reviewed the play and the altercations that followed.

Everyone involved was relieved that a massive fight like the one on November 19, 2004, did not break out, when Pistons and Indiana Pacers players extended a brawl to the stands, in the biggest scandal in history. NBA basketball.

Once calm returned Sunday night, Detroit (4-12) closed the third quarter strong and led 99-84 heading into the fourth quarter.

But the Lakers reacted with Westbrook and Davis scoring more than 10 points in the fourth quarter and making a difference.

Westbrook was decisive by contributing 15 points, six assists and five rebounds in the fourth quarter with an unstoppable attacking game by the Pistons, who also stopped moving the ball and generating baskets.

The victory allowed the Lakers to go 9-9 and have it positive for the first time this season.

The veterans, power forward Carmelo Anthony reached 18 points as a reserve for the Lakers and center Dwight Howard, who also came off the bench, had another 13, including two triples, his best record as a professional.