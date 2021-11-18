11/18/2021 at 20:02 CET

Artur Lopez

The President of Extremadura UD has agreed to end the strike with the players and the coaching staff of the first team. This has been stated by the Extremaduran club in a statement released by social networks. Therefore, everything indicates that the next Primera RFEF match at the Francisco de la Hera stadium against CD Calahorra will be played without incident.

Apparently, the staff has not received any financial compensation or late payment, but the entity has reached an agreement as the debt to the players is recognized. Interested footballers will receive the letter of freedom to be able to leave the club during the next winter market. Here is the full statement:

🚨 OFFICIAL RELEASE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/oozRqHWI5g – Extremadura UD (@EXT_UD) November 18, 2021

A second no-show would lead to a decline

Last Wednesday, November 17, the Competition Judge already confirmed the non-appearance of Extremadura UD to the match in Riazor against Deportivo de la Coruña, which cost three points to the club and the fine of 3,006 euros in accordance with article 77 of the Disciplinary Code of the RFEF. From now on, a second non-appearance would cost the club the expulsion of group 1 of First RFEF and the administrative demotion of category.

With the agreement, President Manuel Franganillo has achieved another temporary margin in order to find an injection of capital that, to date, has not arrived. From the club they blame the Khalifa Group for breach of the contracts signed in economic terms. In an interview with Canal Extremadura Televisión, the bankruptcy administrator of the entity already made clear the intention of the club to take legal measures against Khalifa for damages: “They set the deadlines and finally the money does not come in. I do not think it is a scam, but if the money does not arrive, Extremadura will be one more victim of a breach of contract.”