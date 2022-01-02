01/02/2022 at 09:58 CET

This Christmas campaign the sales of Extremadura cava they have finished at levels very similar to those of 2019, last before the outbreak of the pandemic. And that despite the fact that in its last phase the commercialization has been slowed by the arrival of omicron and the cancellation of planned celebrations that it has entailed. “We had a spectacular month of November, like no other year, but in December with lunches and dinners canceled by the coronavirus and with people who have begun to withdraw more from going out, because the truth is that sales have slowed down”, Explain Diego Nieto, manager of Bodegas Romale, one of the six Almendralejo firms registered in the regulatory council of this denomination of origin and that bottle certified production.

Although the distribution channel has suffered less than that of the hospitality industry, it has not been spared either from the decline in this final stretch of 2021 once “family gatherings have also slowed down a lot,” alleges the manager of this firm. All in all, the year has gone “much better than the past”, he claims, when this company sold less than half of its usual cava production, managing to return “almost to the levels of 2019”. In total, Bodegas Romale certifies some 150,000 bottles per year, of which “between 50% and 60%” are drunk on these dates. In addition, it makes cava base wine (ready to be bottled and undergo a second fermentation), part of which also ends with the stamp of the appellation but with other labels.

“It has been a pretty good campaign. Nothing to do with 2020 both nationally and internationally,” he highlights Pedro Morgado, manager of Bodegas López Morenas. This company annually sells about 4.5 million bottles of this sparkling wine, with Bonaval or Lar de Plata among other labels. After a drop of around 18% last year, in 2021 “we have been more or less at the same level as in 2018 or 2019.”

Half of López Morenas’ cava production goes to markets outside of Spain. They are mainly destined for European countries, but also others from America (United States, Dominican Republic or Mexico); Asia (China or Japan) and Africa. It is in foreign markets where sales are less seasonal because in other countries cava “is considered to be a more quality sparkling wine, not only for parties or celebrations, and those who usually drink it with food do so throughout of the whole year, “he says.

“It is only here where we have this imbalance so great that it does not exist anywhere else. In Spain it is only drunk at Christmas parties, when cava could be an even more appetizing drink in summer, because it is refreshing, light and invigorating. It’s a shame, but you can’t dissociate yourself from desserts or a banquet “, agrees Marcelino Díaz (Puerta Palma cavas), founder of the wineries of the same name.

Almost 70% of the bottles that leave the facilities of this firm end up in international markets: Russia, England, Switzerland or Austria, among others. “We are now going to start entering Peru and Colombia, and we also sell in Japan, where our Brut Rosé is very successful,” he adds.

“The campaign has gone better than last year, of course. Especially November and early December. Then the pandemic has come again and has cut all expectations. that there was for the end of the year and Reyes, which is when there is more cava consumption. We hoped to have finished the year a little better, “he acknowledges.

Compared to the precovid period, sales have increased “slightly”. In terms of business volume, he details, the boom has been somewhat higher, since during the pandemic “what we have done has been to renew ourselves, in terms of image above all”, and it has been established a new price range “in line with the level of our cava, which has allowed us to bill more. “Gourmet shops and” medium-high hospitality and catering “establishments are its main marketing channels.

Cava has its origins in the Penedés wine-growing area, standing out above others the town of San Sadurní d’Anoia (Barcelona). However, there are also municipalities in other Spanish territories where certified production can be produced. They are located in areas of the Ebro Valley, Levante and in the so-called Viñedos de Almendralejo, which is the southernmost and western part of the appellation of origin. In addition to the three above, there are as many more registered bottlers based in the capital of Tierra de Barros. Two of them are Bodegas Martínez Paiva and Bodegas Dehesa de Arriba (whose production is distributed through the previous one), which started the sale of certified production at the end of 2020, so it is not possible to compare their sales with last season. The other is Bodegas Vía de la Plata, which has not been able to provide data for this information.