11/14/2021 at 2:18 PM CET

.

Extremadura UD has lost its first three points of a match without contesting it, by not appearing at the Riazor stadium in the official match against Deportivo de La Coruña due to the strike started by the coaching staff and players.

The announcement made on Friday morning by the three Barça captains not to travel to La Coruña has been fulfilled and the referee of the match, Alejandro Lucena Perdomo, has already drawn up the minutes in which it registers the absence of the Almendralejo team and awards the three points to Deportivo without having played the match.

Something that was already known since last Friday, since the Spanish Football Federation required that there were at least seven first-team players in the match and the strike was seconded, from that day, by all the footballers, who have been in the game for months. without pay.

This is a strike that had already been announced at the end of October by the Association of Spanish Footballers and is expected to also extend to November 19, 20 and 21.

The strike, which also affects training sessions, began last Friday after the deadline given by the players and the coaches to collect any of the amounts owed by the club.

In Almendralejo the fans are already resigned and have seen a drift in the club for weeks, the end of which will surprise few.

The Federation of Peñas del Extremadura UD has not issued any statement on the matter and looks with disappointment at the direction that the team has taken in recent months.

If the strike continues next weekend, the club would be expelled from the competition for non-appearance during two official matches.