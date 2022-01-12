A extreme cold wave froze this Tuesday at Northeastern United States, forcing the authorities to suspend classes for the second time in less than a week.

The three main cities of Massachusetts –Boston, Worcester and Springfield– They canceled classes, clarifying that they did not want the children to spend time outside waiting for their buses, the agency details AP.

“There has been a increase in Covid-19 cases between bus drivers, which would cause delays of up to 30 minutes, ”explained the Worcester education system in a tweet.

“Our decisions will always be based on the safety of our students and our staff,” he added.

The temperatures will be so low that they could cause frostbite in about 30 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.

What are the affected cities?

The cities of Syracuse, New York, Manchester, New Hampshire and Burlington (Vermont).

Closings occur after classes were suspended also on Friday passed due to a snow storm.

Temperatures with wind effect are predicted in the state of New York, near Lakes Erie and Ontario, from -34 degrees Celsius (minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit). Making matters worse, 2 feet (60 centimeters) of snow and winds of up to 40 miles (64 kilometers) per hour are predicted.

The maximum temperatures in Vermont on Tuesday it will be several degrees below zero. Calculating the wind, they would even reach -37 ° C (-35 ° C).

At Mount Washington from New Hampshire, the temperature reached -32 ° C (-26 ° F). If the wind is taken into account, the temperature was -58 ° C (-72 ° F), at 8 am and that is hotter than it was in the early morning.

Temperatures did not exceed -12 ° C (-10 ° F) in parts of Massachusetts, and even lower if the wind is taken into account.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that four COVID-19 testing centers will have to close due to the cold. The centers are located in Claremont, Manchester, Nashua and Newington.

The Midwest and South they also felt the cold on Tuesday morning, as forecasts indicated that the wind chill would drop to –5 degree Fahrenheit in Chicago, -2 degrees in Detroit, -15 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, 20 degrees in Nashville and 27 degrees in Atlanta.

