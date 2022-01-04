01/04/2022 at 21:54 CET

LThe list of positive cases due to covid19 does not stop increasing in the Blaugrana squad. This Tuesday, after passing PCR tests this morning, Australian Dante Exum and young Michael Caicedo tested positive, according to the club.

That means that today Barça has eight confined players, in addition to the coach, Saras Jasikevicius and six other members of the staff, a total of 15 members of the Blaugrana section.

A situation that puts the Barça team in check and your options to travel to Moscow on Thursday to face CSKA on matchday 19 of the Euroleague, right now hanging by a thread.

Nine players available

Barça currently has nine players available, six from the first team and three from the linked team. This Thursday they trained normally Sanli, Smits, Mirotic, Hayes, Jokubaitis, and Higgins, as well as Ubal, Nnaji, and Villar.

Has also happened the PCR players who are theoretically very close to leaving confinement like Oriola and Kuric, although in both cases they continue to test positive and therefore, this Wednesday they will have the last chance to test negative and make the match possible.

The Barca will carry out a new PCR this Wednesday after morning training and it will be the final one that marks the options of traveling to Moscow or requesting the postponement of the Euroleague of the match like practically most matches on Matchday 19.

The other two Spaniards, without a party

Real Madrid will not play against UNICS Kazan, and it has also been postponedthe Maccabi-Baskonia due to covid cases in Vitoria as a whole. The Euroleague has already made an adjustment in the time of confinement so that the teams recover players in the shortest possible time

We will see what happens with the Barça that will know if it can finally travel although in the current circumstancesPerhaps it would be best to forget about the trip and get the squad back in the best possible conditions.