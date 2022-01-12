SPORT.es

0

Barça guard Dante Exum He returned to training with the rest of the group after testing negative this Wednesday in the last PCR test, but he will need a successful second test this Thursday to be able to play against Turkish Anadolu Efes.

Euroleague regulations oblige players who have tested positive for coronavirus to pass two exams on different days before being able to play a game again.

Thus, the Australian international, who this Wednesday tested negative in the PCR test, He is in a position to exercise with his classmates but will have to pass a second test this Thursday to be under the command of coach Sarunas Jasikevicius from 9:00 p.m. at the Palau Blaugrana in front of Anadolu Efes.

Follow the entire Euroleague exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

Exum was the last player of the Barça first team that was still isolated by coronavirus, so the Catalan club begins to see the light at the end of the tunnel after suffering an outbreak that has conditioned his sports performance, since he has three defeats in a row. ..

1012041

RELATED NEWS

Barça wants to recover its best version against the champion



Armani Milan storms the Palau with a great Sergio Rodríguez



xsf / vmc / jl