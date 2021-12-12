More American motorists could stay stranded on snow-covered roads or delayed in your travels this winter due to the shortage of snow plow drivers, a reality that could take its toll on Friday as they begin to register winter storms from the Rocky Mountain region to the upper Great Lakes.

States since Washington to Pennsylvania, including Mountain Y Wyoming In the Rocky Mountains, they are having trouble finding enough staff willing to take these relatively low-paying jobs that require a commercial driver’s license and often involve working odd hours and dangerous conditions.

“We want the traveling public to understand why this season it could take longer to clear roads during winter storms,” ​​said Jon Swartz, maintenance manager for the Montana Department of Transportation, who is about 90 drivers short. “Knowing this will help motorists plan ahead and adjust or even delay their travel plans.”

The labor shortage and Lingering concerns about the pandemic have forced employers to mobilize to find enough school bus drivers, waiters, cooks and even teachers.

The deficit comes at a time when the number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level in 52 years and some are seeking a better work-life balance.

Several states are already feeling the crisis or could feel it soon: A snowstorm hit northern Utah Thursday night, and heavy snow was forecast in higher areas of Colorado For friday. In some parts of Nebraska Y Iowa they could fall more than 15 centimeters.

Some areas of Nevada Y New Mexico they also anticipate receiving winter storms.

A major storm is expected to hit northern California starting Sunday, bringing the first rains of this month to the drought-stricken area.

According to state transportation departments, the lack of snowplow drivers is due to several reasons: the low unemployment rate, an aging workforce, and an increased demand for diesel mechanics and CDL drivers in other industries.

Private companies can also be more nimble – raising wages and offering bonuses to drivers – than state agencies, which often have to obtain legislative approval to change wages.

With information from AP.

