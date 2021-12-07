12/07/2021 at 23:15 CET

The Formula 1 He faces his final stretch in the last race of this world championship in 2021. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen show their extreme rivalry on the asphalt. Within this framework, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit.

ABU DABI F1 GP SCHEDULES

Free training 1: 10.30am-11.30am

Free training 2: 14: 00-15: 00

Free practice 3: 11.00-12.00

Classification: 12.00h

Race: 2:00 p.m. (58 laps)

Experience the F1 season finale on DAZN.

VERSTAPPEN AND HAMILTON, TIED TO POINTS IN THE LAST RACE OF THE WORLD CUP

Hamilton He is in the middle of the fight for the title in the Drivers’ World Championship together with Max verstappen since after a series of very complicated races, both are tied at 369.5 points.WHAT TIME AND WHERE TO SEE ABU DABI GP ON TV?

In Spain, it can be seen on television through DAZN or Movistar Plus. The Movistar Plus Formula 1 thematic channel has been renamed DAZN F1 and the DAZN1 and DAZN2 channels are enabled.

The preview of the official training sessions this Saturday, December 11, begins at 11:00 a.m. (CET) on DAZN and the race on Sunday starts at 2:00 p.m. (CET).

In addition, you can follow all the information live about the practice and race of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP on the SPORT website with the previous one, the best summary and the statements of the protagonists.