11/10/2021

On at 22:34 CET

The 2021 Formula 1 World Championship will face the race of the Brazilian Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit, in Sao Paulo, and we will tell you the schedule and where to watch on television this new career that promises a show.

The dutch Max verstappen will look to give a blow to the World Cup, since it is currently in the first position after Lewis hamilton had to change his engine at the Turkish Grand Prix and was defeated at the next Grand Prix. Thus, Verstappen is becoming more and more favorite to win the title

Spanish drivers are not having much luck lately. However, they are in good positions with Alonso number 10 and Sainz Jr. number 7 in the general classification.

BRAZILIAN GP F1 SCHEDULES

Free practice 1: 16.30

Classification: 20.00h

Free practice 3: 16.00h

Classification: 8.30pm

Race: 18.00h (56 laps)

WHERE TO WATCH THE BRAZILIAN F1 GP ON TV?

This season, F1 can be seen on television through platforms such as DAZN or Movistar Plus. The Movistar Plus Formula 1 thematic channel has been renamed DAZN F1 and the DAZN1 and DAZN2 channels are enabled. In addition, you can follow all the live information about the Brazilian GP on the website of SPORT.