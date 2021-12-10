12/09/2021

On at 20:53 CET

Lewis hamilton achieved the eighth victory of the season in the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​the 103rd of his sporting career and has scored some important points to Max verstappen, who finished second in a tense and dirty race in which there was everything.

In the absence of the Abu Dhabi GP, the difference between the two title contenders is minimal. With a tie on points, Verstappen leads the table by taking one more victory this season than Hamilton.

F1 PILOT CLASSIFICATION

1. Max Verstappen (PB) 369.5 points

2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 369.5

3. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 218

4. Sergio Pérez (MEX) 190

5. Charles Leclerc (MON) 158

6. Lando Norris (GBR) 154

7. Carlos Sainz (ESP) 149.5

8. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 115

9. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 100

10. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 77

11. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 72

12. Sebastian Vettel (ALE) 43

13. Lance Stroll (CAN) 34

14. Yuki Tsunoda (JAP) 20

15. George Russell (GBR) 16

16. Kimi Räikkönen (FIN) 10

17. Nicholas Latifi (CAN) 7

18. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 3

19. Mick Schumacher (ALE) 0

20. Robert Kubica (POL) 0

21. Nikita Mazepin (RUS) 0

BUILDER CLASSIFICATION

1. Mercedes 587.5 points

2. Red Bull 559.5

3. Ferrari 307.5

4. McLaren 269

5. Alpine 149

6. AlphaTauri 120

7. Aston Martin 77

8. Williams 23

9. Alfa Romeo 13

10. Haas 0