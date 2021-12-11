12/11/2021 at 12:34 CET

The Formula 1 grid, headed by Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, has come together to campaign for vaccination. Alonso, Leclerc or Vettel, among others, offer their arguments to convince of the importance of facing the pandemic through vaccines and science. With concern for the Omicron variant, the pilots, some speaking in their own language, have not hesitated to participate in the video broadcast by the championship managers.

The seven-time champion Lewis hamilton says that “we are finding our way back to the things we like, but COVID has not disappeared”, while the World Cup leader Max verstappen he claims: “Please do your bit.” “Get vaccinated. I think it’s the most sensible thing to do,” says Vettel, while Fernando Alonso stresses that “we have to be in this together and we have to be all in the same boat.”

Protect our communities. Protect each other. Please, if you’re able – get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/Cdl2rBqX2m – Formula 1 (@ F1) December 11, 2021

The video closes with the message “Do your part, get vaccinated”, and also includes comments from the President of the FIA, Jean todt, and the CEO of F1, Stefano Domenicali. “Vaccines and reinforcements are our way out of this pandemic, and we have to keep everyone safe and move forward together,” says the Italian. “I have been vaccinated and reinforced and I ask everyone to do the same. Formula 1 is advancing and we ask that everyone do their part.”