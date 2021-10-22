NBA commemorative ball to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

Photo: Jared C. Tilton .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon among NBA legends Dikembe Mutombo and Chris Bosh.

Photo: Chris Graythen .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon between NBA legends Dikembe Mutombo and Chris Bosh.

Photo: Chris Graythen .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Fernando Alonso ready to shoot.

Photo: Chris Graythen .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Fernando Alonso ready to shoot.

Photo: Chris Graythen .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Fernando Alonso shoots before the gaze of Esteban Ocon and NBA legends Dikembe Mutombo and Chris Bosh.

Photo: Chris Graythen .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc between NBA legends Dikembe Mutombo and Chris Bosh.

Photo: BRIAN SNYDER .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc with former NBA player Chris Bosh.

Photo: SHAWN THEW .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc between NBA legends Dikembe Mutombo and Chris Bosh.

Photo: Chris Graythen .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Photo: Chris Graythen .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

Photo: Chris Graythen .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Charles Leclerc with NBA legend Chris Bosh.

Photo: Chris Graythen .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

F1 president Stefano Domenicali shoots against opposition from NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo.

Photo: Chris Graythen .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

F1 president Stefano Domenicali shoots against opposition from NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo.

Photo: Chris Graythen .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez.

Photo: Chris Graythen .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez former NBA players Fabricio Oberto and Chris Bosh.

Photo: Chris Graythen .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Max Verstappen.

Photo: Chris Graythen .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Daniel Ricciardo.

Photo: Chris Graythen .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Daniel Ricciardo.

Photo: Chris Graythen .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda from the AlphaTauri team.

Photo: Chris Graythen .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda from the AlphaTauri team.

Photo: Chris Graythen .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Pierre Gasly shooting a basket.

Photo: Chris Graythen .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Yuki Tsunoda shooting a basket.

Photo: Chris Graythen .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Pierre Gasly ready to play basketball with helmet and ball.

Photo: Chris Graythen .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Yuki Tsunoda throws the ball into the basket with his helmet on.

Photo: Chris Graythen .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Pierre Gasly prepares to shoot with his helmet on.

Photo: Chris Graythen .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

NBA commemorative ball to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

Photo: Jared C. Tilton .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll with former NBA player Fabricio Oberto.

Photo: BRIAN SNYDER .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Sebastian Vettel ready to shoot.

Photo: Jared C. Tilton .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Sebastian Vettel.

Photo: MIKE BLAKE .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Lance Stroll.

Photo: Jared C. Tilton .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Photo: Chris Graythen .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Kimi raikkonen.

Photo: Jared C. Tilton .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Photo: Jared C. Tilton .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Lance Stroll.

Photo: Jared C. Tilton .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

George Russell and Nicholas Latifi with former NBA players Dikembe Mutombo, Sean Elliott and Fabricio Oberto.

Photo: Jared C. Tilton .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

George Russell and Nicholas Latifi.

Photo: Jared C. Tilton .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Nicholas Latifi with NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo.

Photo: Jared C. Tilton .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin with former NBA players Sean Elliott and Fabricio Oberto.

Photo: Chris Graythen .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Nikita Mazepin with former NBA player Fabricio Oberto.

Photo: Jared C. Tilton .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT

Mick Schumacher prepares to shoot.

Photo: Jared C. Tilton .

Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT