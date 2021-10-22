NBA commemorative ball to celebrate its 75th anniversary.
Photo: Jared C. Tilton .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon among NBA legends Dikembe Mutombo and Chris Bosh.
Photo: Chris Graythen .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon between NBA legends Dikembe Mutombo and Chris Bosh.
Photo: Chris Graythen .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Fernando Alonso ready to shoot.
Photo: Chris Graythen .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Fernando Alonso ready to shoot.
Photo: Chris Graythen .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Fernando Alonso shoots before the gaze of Esteban Ocon and NBA legends Dikembe Mutombo and Chris Bosh.
Photo: Chris Graythen .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc between NBA legends Dikembe Mutombo and Chris Bosh.
Photo: BRIAN SNYDER .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc with former NBA player Chris Bosh.
Photo: SHAWN THEW .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc between NBA legends Dikembe Mutombo and Chris Bosh.
Photo: Chris Graythen .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.
Photo: Chris Graythen .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.
Photo: Chris Graythen .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Charles Leclerc with NBA legend Chris Bosh.
Photo: Chris Graythen .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
F1 president Stefano Domenicali shoots against opposition from NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo.
Photo: Chris Graythen .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
F1 president Stefano Domenicali shoots against opposition from NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo.
Photo: Chris Graythen .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez.
Photo: Chris Graythen .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez former NBA players Fabricio Oberto and Chris Bosh.
Photo: Chris Graythen .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Max Verstappen.
Photo: Chris Graythen .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Daniel Ricciardo.
Photo: Chris Graythen .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Daniel Ricciardo.
Photo: Chris Graythen .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda from the AlphaTauri team.
Photo: Chris Graythen .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda from the AlphaTauri team.
Photo: Chris Graythen .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Pierre Gasly shooting a basket.
Photo: Chris Graythen .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Yuki Tsunoda shooting a basket.
Photo: Chris Graythen .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Pierre Gasly ready to play basketball with helmet and ball.
Photo: Chris Graythen .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Yuki Tsunoda throws the ball into the basket with his helmet on.
Photo: Chris Graythen .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Pierre Gasly prepares to shoot with his helmet on.
Photo: Chris Graythen .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
NBA commemorative ball to celebrate its 75th anniversary.
Photo: Jared C. Tilton .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll with former NBA player Fabricio Oberto.
Photo: BRIAN SNYDER .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Sebastian Vettel ready to shoot.
Photo: Jared C. Tilton .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Sebastian Vettel.
Photo: MIKE BLAKE .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Lance Stroll.
Photo: Jared C. Tilton .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi.
Photo: Chris Graythen .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Kimi raikkonen.
Photo: Jared C. Tilton .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi.
Photo: Jared C. Tilton .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Lance Stroll.
Photo: Jared C. Tilton .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
George Russell and Nicholas Latifi with former NBA players Dikembe Mutombo, Sean Elliott and Fabricio Oberto.
Photo: Jared C. Tilton .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
George Russell and Nicholas Latifi.
Photo: Jared C. Tilton .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Nicholas Latifi with NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo.
Photo: Jared C. Tilton .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin with former NBA players Sean Elliott and Fabricio Oberto.
Photo: Chris Graythen .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Nikita Mazepin with former NBA player Fabricio Oberto.
Photo: Jared C. Tilton .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
Mick Schumacher prepares to shoot.
Photo: Jared C. Tilton .
Updated October 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT