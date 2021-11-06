11/06/2021

On at 14:46 CET

The 2021 Formula 1 World Championship will face the race of the Grand Prix of Mexico at the Autodromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez, in the vicinity of Mexico City, in Mexico and we will tell you the schedule and where to watch on television this new career that promises a show.

The dutch Max verstappen will look to give a blow to the World Cup, since it is currently in the first position after Lewis hamilton had to change his engine at the Turkish Grand Prix and was also defeated in Austin.

Both Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz suffered certain hardships in the last Grand Prix of Turkey. What is clear is that luck did not pay off the efforts of both drivers at Istanbul Park. Once again, Alonso missed the shot again at the Austin GP in the US, so it is expected that he will regain his good feelings at this circuit.

MEXICO GP F1 SCHEDULES

6.30pm – 7.30pm: Free Practice 1

22.00h – 23.00h: Free Practice 2

18.00 – 19.00: Free Practice 3

9pm – 10pm: Qualification

20.00h: Race (71 laps)

Enjoy the entire Formula 1 season on DAZN. Sign up and start a free month. Then € 9.99 per month without permanence.

WHERE TO SEE THE MEXICO F1 GP ON TV?

This season, F1 can be seen on television through platforms such as DAZN or Movistar Plus. The Movistar Plus Formula 1 thematic channel has been renamed DAZN F1 and the DAZN1 and DAZN2 channels are enabled. In addition, you can follow all the live information about the Mexican GP on the website of SPORT.