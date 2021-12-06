English Lewis hamilton (Mercedes), seven times Formula One world champion, won in Jeddah the very crazy and controversial Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the penultimate of a championship that will be decided next Sunday in Abu Dhabi between him and the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), second this Sunday and who, tied on points (369.5), continues to lead, having one more win .

Hamilton raised to 103, including fast lap, your own all-time record for F1 wins, when signing the eighth of the season, ahead of Verstappen and the other Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas. The Finn passed the Frenchman Esteban Ocon (Alpine) -who was fourth- and finished third the very chaotic and controversial race in Jeddah; with several accidents, two red flag interruptions, incidents between the two title contenders; and that the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) finished in eighth position.

Verstappen, who was flying towards her, had ‘thrown’ on Saturday, in the last area of ​​the track, a ‘pole’ that Hamilton occupied this Sunday, who also raised his own historical record of first places on the grid in F1 in Arabia to 103 and that he had reached Jeddah eight points behind the idol of the Netherlands. Bottas, partner of the British star, filled the first row; with the Dutch third, in the second row, next to Leclerc.

Saudi Arabia: accidents everywhere

A dangerous track, for fast and narrow -almost without loopholes- in which all kinds of incidents were expected, as it ended up happening, with two interruptions with a red flag, entrances to the track of the ‘safety car’ and decrees of virtual safety car.

The start, curiously, was clean, with Bottas defending the first place of Hamilton; and the top five keeping their positions. From there, the race completely freaked out. The ‘safety’ entered the tenth, shortly after Carlos will pass Giovinazzi, after the accident, at turn 22, of the German Mick Schumacher (Haas), the son of the ‘Kaiser’, whose seven crowns Hamilton equaled last year ; who took the opportunity to enter garages, like Bottas, and put hard; the same as ‘Checo’ and Alonso did.

Verstappen remained on the track and went on to lead the event ahead of the Mercedes and Ocon, who did not stop either. With the Mexican in eighth place, ahead of Sainz; and behind Gasly.

But shortly after the first red flag was decreed, which clearly benefited the Dutch, who was able to change compounds during it. In the highlight, Hamilton overtook him, but Verstappen passed him again, leaving the limits of the track, for which he was forced to return position to the Englishman, in a race again interrupted, due to the accidents of the other Haas, the of the Russian Nikita Mazepin, who attacked the English George Russell (Williams); and that of ‘Checo’, with the withdrawal of all three. When Frenchman Esteban Ocon (Alpine) had passed the two title contenders.

‘Checo’, who had stopped to change tires during the safety car’s entry onto the track, was hit from behind on the Leclerc projection, causing the accident and the subsequent abandonment of the brave pilot from Guadalajara.

At the halfway point of an already completely crazy race -in the twenty-fifth of the 50 laps-, it was arrived with ‘Mad Max’ leading, with half, with second and four tenths over the sevenfold English world champion and with Ocon 11 seconds behind, both with hard; with Sainz in eighth position, with means; and Alonso, clearly harmed by the red flag and who had just trumpeted, fifteenth, with hard.

New episode of Hamilton vs Verstappen

Hamilton threatened Verstappen repeating fast laps and approaching the Dutchman, on whom he threw himself in 37, in an incident that was investigated and that, when the Dutchman had to return the position, he did so with something similar to a ‘break test’, denied by Helmut Marko , ‘brain’ of the Austrian team, who declared that they “do not” accept the result of the race: an opinion that was obviously not agreed with by other Austrians, Toto Wolff, Mercedes team boss.

Both stars -Calls to testify before the commissioners- they touched, in an action that added waves to the tsunami and that seemed to have damaged the wing of the Englishman’s Mercedes, inviting the Red Bull captain to think about a sanction.

‘Mad Max’ still did not return the position, in some absolutely absurd moments, with constant exchanges of communications between the teams and the race management. Finally, he conceded, but advanced again, before his five-second penalty was announced, pending a hypothetical further penalty. Something that displeased the Red Bull captain, who left the tense podium ceremony early.

Ocon brushed the third place, but Bottas completed a sensational teamwork by snatching it from him in the final meters of the event.

The outcome of the championship, next weekend, cannot promise more excitement. Matched to points, The crown will be taken by whoever finishes ahead in Yas Marina. Where, however, Verstappen will be champion if neither scores. And seen the latest events, the conjectures rise to the umpteenth power.

The World Cup 2021 it will be decided with the thunderbox fully open.